Where did Michelle Trachtenberg live? Family life explored in wake of Disney star's death at 39

EuroTrip star Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, unexpectedly passed away on February 26, 2025. Michelle was living in an apartment located near Columbus Circle in New York, where she was discovered unresponsive by her mother Lana, as stated by the Realtor.

Notably, an investigation has been launched to gather more details on the circumstances leading to the actress’ death. While speaking to People magazine, the New York Police Department stated that they arrived at Michelle’s residence after receiving a call made to 911. The statement also reads:

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected.”

Although further updates are currently awaited on Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden demise, her family is yet to share a response and a representative stated that they have requested privacy to mourn the loss.

On the other hand, popular personalities expressed their grief on social media, including actor Matt McGorry, who shared a few photos on a Facebook post and addressed the friendship he shared with Michelle Trachtenberg for a long time. Matt said that he and Michelle were not in touch for some time and McGorry was expecting to meet her again. Matt also wrote:

“She had a fierceness but also a deep caring and softness with those she trusted. She always stood up for her friends, was incredibly talented and had the darkest sense of humor. She had the spirit of a true New Yorker.”

Michelle Trachtenberg family: Parents and other details explained

The New York City native spent the majority of her childhood in Brooklyn and her family members included a sister named Irene. According to People magazine, Michelle later arrived in Los Angeles to pursue a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s father, Michael, was a fiber optics technician and was originally a resident of Germany. The Six Feet Under star’s sister Irene has opted to be private in terms of her career and personal life. She has been featured in a few of Michelle’s social media posts on certain occasions.

She even shared a close relationship with her mother Lana, who supported Michelle’s career over the years. The Dave’s World star addressed Lana during a conversation with Perez Hilton in 2012, saying that she was known among all those who were working in Hollywood.

“Literally to this day, I have people come up to me, like producers that I worked with when I was 8 or 9 years old, and they’re like, ‘How’s your mom?’ because she has such a great reputation. She’s pretty excellent.”

In another interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in 2012, Michelle Trachtenberg said that she loves to cook due to which she gets to spend more time with her mother.

She even recalled a few memories from her childhood, praising her mother’s cooking skills and that Lana made a lot of delicious meals for her and Irene over the years. Michelle said that she and Lana planned to write a cookbook for many years by adding healthy recipes that would be “fun to make.”

Apart from this, Trachtenberg was helped by her mother after being chosen to play Marina Oswald in the film Killing Kennedy. Michelle had to speak Russian at the time and since Lana was Russian, Trachtenberg revealed how she prepared for the role with assistance from Lana while speaking to Fox News in 2013.

“Before I’d signed on to it, [the script] was predominantly all in Russian. My mom actually was my translator and broke down the entire script for me.”

Michelle Trachtenberg accumulated a huge fanbase for her performance as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She additionally became popular for being featured in shows such as Robot Chicken, Gossip Girl, and Mercy. Trachtenberg even portrayed one of the leads in Disney’s comedy-drama film Ice Princess.

