How did Young Scooter die? Rapper’s son Kenneth Jr. slams Atlanta Police in heartbreaking Instagram post

Kenneth Bailey Jr., the son of rapper Young Scooter, criticized the Atlanta Police in an Instagram post following his father’s death. Young Scooter passed away on Friday, March 28, his 39th birthday.

On March 29, 2025, X user No Jumper shared a screenshot of Bailey Jr.'s Instagram post, in which he seemingly accused the police of lying about his father’s condition.

"F**k APD. Police or not ain('t) have no understanding (a)bout you, pulled straight up, ain't give a f**k (a)bout no handcuffs on me. I just wanted to make sure you good, dats(that's) all I kept askin(g) and they h*e a** kept lyin(g)," Bailey Jr. wrote

Young Scooter’s son Kenneth Jr. shares heartbreaking post after father’s death (Image via X/@nojumper)

As reported by The Guardian on March 29, Young Scooter died after injuring his leg on a fence while trying to flee from police who were responding to a 911 call.

In his post, Kenneth Bailey Jr. also expressed his deep grief over the loss of his father, referring to him as his “best friend.” He reassured his father that he would take care of his siblings, emphasizing that they would be “overly good.” Calling himself a “hustla” like his dad, he shared that he would carry on his father’s legacy with strength and determination.

"Damn, my best friend gone. Happy Birthday too. I know exactly what to do [for sure though]. You know I got my sisters and brothers, [they're] overly good. Yo son a hustla just like you, watch [this]," he wrote.

Bailey also took a moment to thank his family and friends for their support in the wake of his father’s passing. However, he stated that he needed to step away from social media due to false reports from blogs. Referring to Scooter as a "good" man who "ain't deserve this s**t," Bailey emphasized the pain he felt, adding that he wouldn't wish this on anyone.

"Broke into million pieces. Ion (I don't) wish dis pain on nobody," he added.

APD shares details about the death of Young Scooter during press release

Young Scooter at StreetzFest 2k18 - Source: Getty

As reported by Men's Journal on March 29, 2025, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) released a preliminary press statement on Friday, March 28, regarding the death of rapper Young Scooter.

On March 28, 2025, at approximately "5:23 p.m.", officers responded to a call at "273 William Nye Drive SE" regarding a reported "dispute" involving "gunshots" and a female being dragged back into a residence.

As per the press release, the police officers tried to contact the people inside the house, but they didn't communicate and shut the door in their faces. The officers then "established a perimeter," during which the suspects attempted to flee from the scene of crime.

"Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with a male who exited the house; however, the male immediately fled from responding officers," the statement read

While one man returned inside, the other, later confirmed to be Young Scooter, jumped two fences, suffering a severe leg injury in the process.

"After a brief foot chase, officers were able to locate the male and he was found to be suffering from an apparent leg injury. Atlanta police officers did not discharge their firearms," the press release stated.

The statement confirmed that officers immediately provided medical assistance to Young Scooter, before transporting him to the hospital. However, medical personnel later informed officers that the rapper had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) participated in the investigation. As per AJC reports, an autopsy was conducted on March 29 to establish the cause of death.

