Who is Young Scooter signed to? Association with Future explored as rapper reportedly passes away

Young Scooter, 39, was reportedly shot dead on March 28, 2025. While the circumstances surrounding the rapper’s alleged death have yet to be made official, the incident occurred on the same day he was supposed to celebrate his birthday, as per Baller Alert.

Ad

He was affiliated with the record label Freebandz, owned by rapper Future. Scooter’s family members have yet to release an official statement regarding his reported passing.

Also known as Kenneth Edward Bailey, he was active in the musical industry for more than ten years and had several mixtapes in his credits, including Married To The Streets, Jug Season, Trippple Cross, and The Recipe. Additionally, he was known for his singles like Colombia and DI$Function.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their grief on social media after the news of Young Scooter’s death went viral, recalling Kenenth’s contributions to the music industry over the years.

According to Your Best Feature, Scooter’s childhood was not normal compared to other artists, as he was introduced to street life at an early age. He later became involved in legal issues, including a drug trafficking charge. Amid financial struggles, he ultimately decided to pursue a rap career.

Ad

Edward Bailey was heavily influenced by artists like Jay-Z and 50 Cent. He had a mixtape titled Street Lottery 4 in the upcoming lineup, and it is supposed to arrive on April 1, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

Young Scooter and Future: Friendship, collaboration, and more

The Walterboro, South Carolina native’s bio on All Music states that he shared a close friendship with Future since childhood. The duo continued collaborating on different occasions as Scooter slowly began building a successful career.

Ad

In an interview with Vibe magazine in 2013, Young Scooter was questioned whether he had a feeling of facing heavy competition from Future. He responded:

“He deserves [his success] because he’s a hard worker. I don’t do that. I want him to be where he’s at. He inspired me to go hard. It’s different [from] where he took himself to where I’m at because while I was just in the streets, he still always was rapping.”

Ad

Ad

Kenneth mentioned that although his music has been successful, it cannot match the level of Future. He also spoke about how they influenced each other when it comes to music, saying that they ensure that their work “sounds complete” and they use each other’s advice in terms of collaborations.

A report by XXL Magazine in 2022 claimed that Future reportedly gave cash worth $200,000 to Scooter on one particular occasion. However, the duo never addressed the same from their side.

Ad

Ad

Despite working with other record labels like Brick Squad Monopoly, a majority of Young Scooter’s projects were released under Future’s company, Freebandz. This included Kenneth’s debut EP, Finessin’ & Flexin, followed by many other similar EPs like Trap Hero, Street Lottery, Plug Brothers, and From The Cell Block To Your Block.

Among other projects, Young Scooter was featured on Future and Juice Wrld’s collaborative single Jet Lag and made guest appearances on tracks by artists such as Gucci Mane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback