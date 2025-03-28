How many new RIAA certifications has Lil Durk received? Rapper drops new album from prison after being named among the “top 50 artists of all time” 

On March 27, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Lil Durk had achieved the most Hip-Hop certifications in 2025, earning 53 new RIAA certifications.

Ad

According to an RIAA tweet, Durk has also secured a spot among the top 50 artists of all time with 52.5 million units. RIAA certifications are awards that recognize the sales of music albums and singles in the U.S.A.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Amid news of new RIAA certifications, the rapper, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, released a new album titled Deep Thoughts on March 28, 2025. This latest project follows his 2023 album Almost Healed and features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Jhené Aiko, and Hunxho.

What distinguishes this album from Durk's earlier works is that it was released while he awaits trial in prison. He was arrested in Florida on October 25, 2024, and charged in connection with the 2022 incident involving Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

Ad

Durk and his crew allegedly targeted Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of Big Von by Rondo's associate Lul Timm in 2020; however, the crossfire led to Robinson's death.

Ad

Lil Durk is currently facing charges of conspiracy, possession of firearms in connection with a crime resulting in death, and carrying and using firearms, including a machine gun, in the alleged murder-for-hire scheme involving Quando Rondo.

Why was Lil Durk's trial postponed to October 2025 from January 2025? Details explored

In the latest update on Lil Durk's case regarding the murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo and other charges, the rapper's trial has been postponed to October 14, 2025.

Ad

Durk's original trial date was January 7, 2025. However, on December 31, 2024, the court responded to the requests from the rapper and his co-defendant, Kavon Grant, to delay the trial to build a strong defense. The court has scheduled the next motion hearing for August 11, 2025. The court's ruling mentioned:

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act."

Ad

According to a Forbes report dated January 2, 2025, documents filed in the Los Angeles federal court mention that the discovery for Lil Durk's case includes over 230 gigabytes of digital evidence, such as surveillance footage and recordings. Additionally, the discovery encompasses more than 20,000 pages of reports related to witness statements, medical documents, murders, other violent acts, and photographs.

Ad

Additionally, an unsealed affidavit was filed by an FBI agent in Chicago in December 2024, alleging Durk's involvement in a second murder-for-hire. The affidavit referenced social media posts and texts from two individuals discussing a monetary exchange for the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, a 24-year-old believed to be the leader of the Gangster Disciples.

The unsealed affidavit also included claims from a former gang member whom the FBI has worked with for at least five years, stating:

Ad

"Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother's murder."

The rapper's brother, Dontay Banks Jr., was shot in June 2021 outside a nightclub near Chicago. Los Angeles prosecutors cited the newly filed affidavit in Chicago as evidence to deny the rapper's request for pre-trial release, emphasizing that the Chicago affidavit “underscores why defendant cannot be released pending this trial.”

Ad

In a statement dated December 5, 2024, Lil Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, refuted the allegations against his client, calling them "false" and "lacking in the most basic due diligence." The lawyer added that Durk is a loving father and husband, as well as a Grammy-winning artist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback