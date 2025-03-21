Lil Durk shows love to Tee Grizzley on Instagram after he shouted "Free Smurk" during his performance at Rolling Loud

Lil Durk took to his Instagram stories on March 20, 2025, to show love to rapper Tee Grizzley. The story included a black background with a caption that read:

"@teegrizzley love bro ❤️‍🩹🤞🏽."

This story was posted after Grizzley shouted "Free Smurk" while performing at Rolling Loud in California, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. For context, Grizzley was seemingly referring to Durk who is currently awaiting trial which is set to begin in October.

The murder-for-hire trial was initially scheduled for January 7, 2025, as per reports by Forbes. However, legal teams from both ends agreed that the case was quite complex and they needed more time for preparation.

According to documents filed in the LA federal court, the digital evidence for the case involved more than 230 gigabytes of data including surveillance footage as well as recordings. There were also over 20,000 pages of reports including several information like witness statements.

32-year-old Lil Durk has already been charged with conspiracy, carrying and using firearms, including a machine gun, and possession of firearms in a crime that resulted in death, in connection to the above-mentioned case. The alleged murder-for-hire plot apparently was targeted to Quando Rondo.

As for the recent incident at Rolling Loud, Tee Grizzley wasn't the only artist to mention Durk. Rick Ross took to Instagram on March 17, and questioned the apparent lack of support for Durk from other performers. Posing a question at his followers, Rick asked:

"How many n***as screamed 'free Durk' at that Rolling Loud? How many?"

Several artists like Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, YG, Sexyy Red, and Quavo have performed at the event. However, Rick complained how no mention of Lil Durk was made there.

For the unversed, if Durk gets convicted he could face "a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison."

Lil Durk is all set to release his upcoming album Deep Thoughts

As per reports by Billboard, dated March 18, 2025, Lil Durk is ready to drop his upcoming album titled Deep Thoughts. According to the outlet, the release of the album was initially delayed after he got involved in the legal situation.

On Monday, March 17, Durk already dropped a trailer for the upcoming album. The album will be released while the rapper remains in the jail without bond. The recently dropped clip gave fans an insight into the creative process of making the album. In the video, Durk could be heard saying:

"I like the energy [of] what y'all are putting together. Even the list of songs you sent me is good so I know y'all putting better changes on that sh*t. I know it gon' be bigger and better."

The rapper had already released a few singles from the album last year. These would include Turn Up a Notch, Late Checkout, Monitoring Me, and Opportunist. The creating process of the album was first announced by Durk back in December 2023.

TLil Durk's album has guest appearances from artists like Hunxho and Jhené Aiko. The initial release date of the album was October 18, 2024, however, got delayed several times. Fans are now eagerly for the much anticipated album by Durk.

