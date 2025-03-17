"No gloves, no hair net, no apron" — Netizens react to Sexyy Red cooking Marathon Burger after performing at Rolling Loud

A video of Sexyy Red cooking at Marathon Burger after her performance at Rolling Loud California recently went viral on X. For the unversed, the hip-hop festival was held at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, on March 15 and 16, 2025.

During her 35-minute set, the rapper performed her hit tracks, including U My Everything, Rich Baby Daddy, and Get It Sexyy. She was then spotted at Marathon Burger, flipping patties over a grill, according to a video posted on X by user @FearedBuck on March 16, 2025.

The video, which received over 873K views at the time of this article, was met with mixed responses from netizens. One user criticized the rapper for not following hygiene standards in the kitchen.

"No gloves, no hair net, no apron yeah I'm not eating none of that."

Expand Tweet

Many echoed the sentiment, with one user joking about the possibility of finding a strand of her signature red hair in their food. However, others argued it could be a health code violation, wondering why she wasn't given an apron.

"When that red fiber get caught in your throat," one person wrote.

"I get it but ma'am imma need a hairnet and some gloves on over the food," another user commented.

"What's the point? This ain't a health violation?" someone else questioned.

"Why did no one give her an apron or something? She going to get burned standing the close to a flat top with that much exposed skin," another user posted.

However, others wondered why the rapper was flipping burgers, speculating if it was a marketing strategy.

"This is equivalent to walking down Jennifer Hudson's hallway , marketing genius," one person tweeted.

"Is she running for President or something?" another user asked.

"Sexyy Red flipping burgers after killing it at Rolling Loud from the stage to the grill, is this hustle or humiliation?" someone else questioned.

"Why is sexyy red flipping burgers," another user wrote.

Sexyy Red will reportedly star in the Rolling Loud comedy movie

According to Variety, Sexyy Red joined the cast of the upcoming comedy movie Rolling Loud, starring Owen Wilson, Henry Winkler, and Matt Rife. The movie, reportedly based on a true story, follows Owen Wilson's character as a dad who sneaks his teenage son to the music festival and their antics that follow.

Sexyy Red and Ty Dolla $ign are reportedly expected to star in the movie, directed, produced, and written by Jeremy Garelick, who previously directed Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2.

Rolling Loud will mark Sexyy Red's first foray into movies. The comedy movie, set for release in 2026, is executively produced by Live Nation's Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino and Rolling Loud's co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif.

In other news, artists like Peso Pluma and YG joined Sexyy Red on the first day of Rolling Loud California on March 15, 2025. A$AP Rocky was the headliner on the first day, opening his set by arriving in a helicopter, which had the title of his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, branded on it.

He kicked off his set with his unreleased track, allegedly titled All Black (Stole YA Flow), which he first debuted at Rolling Loud Miami in 2023. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti headlined the second day of the festival on March 16, days after the release of his third studio album, I Am Music, on March 14.

