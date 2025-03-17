“How long is this beef gonna get dragged”- Internet reacts as A$AP Rocky name drops J.Cole, Drake, & Kendrick Lamar in new song

At Rolling Loud California on March 17, A$AP Rocky performed an unreleased song from his album Don’t Be Dumb, mentioning Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. While addressing their feud, he made it clear he isn’t taking sides but stands apart from both. The song’s release date remains unknown.

In the track, he sang:

“I ain’t on J.Cole, I ain’t on Drake, I ain’t on Kendrick side. I choose homicide, they gon’ see a different side.”

A$AP Rocky’s new track came almost 1 year after Drake and A$AP Rocky's "beef" grew more intense. As per Hot New Hiphop's August 22 report, no one is certain as to why they were beefing but it may have something to do with the fact that Drake was Rihanna's ex and the latter began seeing Rihanna and later married her.

Some have interpreted Drake's words in Family Matters as a reference to his previous relationship with Rihanna, who is currently A$AP Rocky's partner.

Now, once the video went viral, netizens replied to the comment section of the Kurrco's March 17 X post to react to the same. One even asked as to how long they are going to keep dragging the feud,

“How long is this beef gonna get dragged,” one netizen asked.

Others mostly supported Drake, as one said that he doesn’t need anyone’s support, while another one said that he should be on Drizzy’s side.

“Drake don’t need collabs he’s literally the best artist to ever walk this earth,” said one netizen.

“Says the dude who jumped Drake with everyone else,” one usee said.

“He even admitted that Drake helped him when he had nothing to his name. Should be on Drizzy's side,” another netizen said.

Meanwhile, others also reacted similarly as one said that name dropping is “nasty”, while another one said that he shouldn’t come up with any more raps.

“Name dropping for promo is nasty,” one X user said.

“Rocky should’ve kept modeling,” one X user commented.

“ASAP ain't killing nobody when it comes to rap,” one netizen said.

A$AP Rocky seemed to have chosen a side on the Drake - Lamar rap battle

Although no release date was announced for the new track's official release, Rocky recently stated that he was in the mixing stage of his album, Don't Be Dumb. He further gave a sneak peek of the same at his recent performance on March 17.

He even clarified in the untitled song that he is not on anyone's side in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rivalry. However, when Future and Metro Boomin released their album We Still Don't Trust You in April 2024, Rocky seemed to take some shots at Drake, despite his assurances that he's not on anyone's side. The rapper from Toronto then responded with Family Matters.

The alleged feud between Drake and Rocky began when the former's song Family Matters caused a stir, with some fans and critics reading the lyrics as alluding to his previous relationship with Rihanna, who is currently seeing A$AP Rocky.

In the track, Drake sang:

"I've emptied the clip over friendlier jabs / You mentioned my seed, now deal with his dad / I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad."

On the other hand, as per Billboard’s August 22, 2024 report, the outlet published that Rocky discussed his friendship with Rihanna. Additionally, he acknowledged his Drake jab on Future's and Metro Boomin's hit song Show Of Hands.

Additionally, the same report stated that Rocky appeared to address the back and forth. He implied at the time that Drizzy was pursuing him before the publication of the song.

In the track, he rapped:

“N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son.”

In the same song, A$AP Rocky has responded to the conflict by saying that he has "bigger fish to fry" and is not interested in a lyrical spar with Drake.

Meanwhile, neither Drake nor Lamar said anything about A$AP Rocky’s rap.

