"Nobody is original anymore" — Internet reacts to Sexyy Red's new snippet sampling Lil Wayne's song

Rapper and singer Sexyy Red took to Instagram on February 3, 2025, to preview an untitled track sampling Lil Wayne's song Pr*stitute Flange. In the video, Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, is seen rapping on the Lil Wayne track's beat, which was observed and pointed out by fans.

Instagram Page @thejasminebrand posted Janae's video, and questioned if the audience thought it was a "Bop or Flop." Netizens quickly took to the post's comment section to put forth their opinions on Sexyy Red sampling Lil Wayne's track.

Taking a dig at the rapper for using Wayne's beat, a netizen said:

"Nobody is original anymore"

A netizen comments on Janae sampling Lil Wayne's track (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

Additionally, some netizens hoped that Lil Wayne wouldn't clear the sample for Sexyy Red to use:

Netizens comment on Janae sampling Lil Wayne's track (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

Some internet users also questioned the gaps in the industry allowing artists like Janae to enter, while fans of the rapper called out haters in the comment section:

Netizens comment on Janae sampling Lil Wayne's track (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

While Lil Wayne hasn't commented on Janae sampling his song for her unreleased track, GloRilla, Wayne, and Janae featured on Tyler, The Creator's Sticky from the album CHROMAKOPIA.

"Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same"— Sexyy Red commented on turning down WWE offer

Sexyy Red made a cameo with wrestler Shawn Michaels for WWE in 2024 and was offered a permanent position as a wrestler. However, she decided against taking it up. The rapper couldn't make time for training for the role, and therefore was seen making appearances at the WWE NXT in May 2024 and then the NXT Battleground in Nevada.

Talking to Dazed about the WWE offer in an interview dated February 2025, Janae compared her profession to the sport and mentioned:

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same."

The rapper continued:

"It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

Janae also talked about processing what it feels like to be popular and be a part of trending topics. Sexyy Red stated that she feels the more famous she becomes, the more people will see her as a threat. The Fake Jammin rapper mentioned with conviction that the bigger and more viral she gets, the more people would try to harm her.

Moreover, the rapper expressed her thoughts on the impact of her tracks on people, and addressed the hate comments she gets. Janae confessed that she likes making people mad.

“When they are talking crazy in the comments about my appearance, people ask: ‘Are you sad?’ I swear to God, this s*it doesn’t affect me one bit. It’s more like: isn’t it crazy that someone thinks about me so much that they want to post something? My job is to s*it on these b*tches and make them mad, and I am very good at it,” she added.

In other news, Sexyy Red is reportedly signed alongside Ski Mask The Slump God and Ty Dolla $ign as the cast of the upcoming film Rolling Loud. The movie is named after a popular hip-hop festival and features Matt Rife, Owen Wilson, and Henry Winkler.

