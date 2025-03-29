Who was Young Scooter? Age, real name, and all about the rapper as Playboi Carti leads tributes in wake of reported passing

Multiple sources have reported the alleged passing of rapper Young Scooter on his 39th birthday. Adding to the speculation, DJ Akademiks took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Playboi Carti's post on March 28, 2025, leading the tributes. Carti's comment read:

"I GREW UP ON DIS S*IT SMH RIP"

Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey, was an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He signed with Future's Freebandz imprint in 2012 and Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. Born on March 28, 1986, he began his music career in 2008. Scooter gained prominence with his 2013 mixtape Street Lottery, which featured the hit single Colombia. The track was remixed by Birdman, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross.

Playboi Carti's comment on Scooter's alleged demise (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

Scooter collaborated with artists such as Young Thug and Future. His guest feature on Future and Juice WRLD's Jet Lag in 2018 earned him an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 72. Additionally, he collaborated on Guwop with Offset, Quavo, and Young Thug, as well as on Doh Doh with Future.

More details about Young Scooter amid news of his reported demise

Young Scooter was born in Walterboro, South Carolina, before his family moved to the Kirkwood community of Atlanta, GA, when he was nine years old. His foray into the rapping industry came after he was charged with drug trafficking in 2008. The rapper was childhood friends with fellow Atlanta artist Future, and his work was influenced by rappers like Diddy, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z.

As per details about Young Scooter's life mentioned on the Last FM website, the rapper became popular for his freestyle rapping genre without penning down his lyrics. While most of his discography featured lyrics about drugs and money, he was compared to Young Jeezy during the wake of his career. During an interview with Complex on January 25, 2013, the rapper described the type of music he made:

"It’s just called count music. I don’t really care what I say on a beat as long as it’s about some money. When you try to think hard and write it out, that’s when it’s gonna be f*cked up.”

While Young Scooter's career and collaborations made him popular among fans, he also made headlines for his arrest on April 8, 2013, for a probation violation during a traffic stop in DeKalb County, Georgia. At the time, he shared a jail cell with Gucci Mane, who was arrested for probation violation on April 12, 2013.

During an interview with VladTV dated February 2014, Young Scooter described his time in prison alongside Gucci Mane, stating that it wasn't as thrilling as people assumed:

“I need to get out of here. That’s all I was thinking was how to get out of here. How both of us sharing a cell together is really crazy. A lot of other people get a thrill off of it but we were really in there like man, we trippin."

As reported by Times Now on March 29, 2025, Young Scooter was reportedly the victim of a shooting near State Farm Arena, Atlanta. However, police have yet to confirm the rapper's identity.

