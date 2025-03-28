"Just say that sh*t you always been f*cking scared to say" — Will Smith mimics Kendrick Lamar as he reveals rapper's advice regarding music

On Thursday, March 27, Will Smith's interview with SiriusXM's Shade 45 was released. In the interview, Smith shared that his first move after deciding to get back into music was to call rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

Ad

Elaborating on the advice he received from Hov, the Hancock actor said:

"Before I started I made two phone calls. I talked to Jay-Z and I talked to Kendrick. And I was like, 'Hey, I wanna get into music... what's the advice?' And Jay said, 'Don't fake your story... you gotta say what's true for you. You'll be looking at the younger rappers and you want that to be true for you but you don't live like that... be true to your story'. And that's where I got the basis for True Story, from Jay."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith then shared Kendrick Lamar's response, even mimicking the GNX rapper's tone as he said:

"And Kendrick, he paused and said, 'Man, just say that sh*t you always been scared to say'... It was the same thing, it was like, be honest... Make the record you wanna make. Don't try to make the record that you think people will like you for. Make the one that's authentic."

Ad

Will Smith's Based On a True Story drops Friday

Ad

Will Smith's interview comes a day before the singer-actor drops Based On a True Story, his first studio album in 20 years. The album, scheduled to drop on Friday, March 28, follows multiple singles Smith has released since mid-2004, including:

You Can Make It (ft. Fridayy) - released on June 28, 2024

Work of Art (ft. Jaden Smith and Russ) - released on July 26, 2024

Tantrum (ft. Joyner Lucas) - released on December 13, 2024

Beautiful Scars (ft. Big Sean) - released on January 30, 2025

First Love (ft. India Martinez and Marcin) - released on February 14, 2025

Ad

Two of Smith's latest singles, You Can Make It and Beautiful Scars, have been confirmed to be included in his upcoming album.

Talking to Billboard about the album, the Focus actor revealed he had plans to release not just one but three albums under the Based On a True Story banner. In addition to recording the album, Smith has tapped into live performances, having performed two sold-out shows at San Diego's The Observatory North Park in December 2024.

Ad

Speaking about his experience, Will Smith told Billboard:

"Getting back out city to city, seeing people and feeling the energy keeps me creatively alive. Like how they’re doing the kick drums a little different in Chicago than in other places; like what’s happening with Afrobeats. I’m excited to go around the world and meet artists."

Ad

Then, conveying his excitement for the return of his music phase after decades devoted to acting, Will Smith continued:

"I’m more artistic than I’ve ever been, a better actor than I’ve ever been, a better poet than I’ve ever been … I’m going to be better on stage than I’ve ever been. I’m just on fire about this next creative phase of my life and career."

Ad

Twenty years before Based on a True Story, Will Smith dropped his fourth studio album, Lost and Found, in March 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback