"He needs an old fashioned a** whipping": Suge Knight calls out Kanye for disrespecting Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children

Suge Knight recently criticized Kanye West, referring to the latter's comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children in a social media post earlier this month. Notably, Ye eventually deleted the post.

While appearing for an interview on The Art of Dialogue on March 26, 2025, Suge addressed Kanye West’s comments by saying that he had a lot of respect for those associated with the hip-hop community over the years. He said that they never aimed to attack someone’s children or those who were disabled, adding that it was not a funny thing to do. He further stated:

“I want this. I love all kids and I love hip-hop, and I love our culture, our people. I’m trying to prove my ways and myself. I hate for us had to go backwards that’s basically what it is you know. It’s a b*tch and I look at it like this.”

Suge Knight then began praising Beyoncé, stating that she had worked hard, and that apart from her, her family members were also “good people.” Suge mentioned that he had recently spoken to Kanye West and added:

“I don’t want to go about what other people say, what the media say, I want to hear from him. We never, we never disrespect no one’s kids. We never put anyone down. That’s the kids. What I mean by that, most people probably don’t have nuts to say, I don’t got nothing else, I got my nuts. You don’t talk about Jay, Beyonce’s children or a son whoever.”

Towards the end of the interview, Suge said that Beyoncé had managed to fight for the culture and the people of the hip-hop community at the same time. Suge also mentioned:

“She is one of the hardest working she ever been in that business. Then Jay accounts to that. He got bars, works hard, but Kanye say something about a child, he needs an old-fashioned a** whipping.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly planned to take legal action against Kanye West

According to a New York Post report, Kanye West’s social media posts were targeted at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, Rumi and Sir. Ye addressed the kids’ mental capacity on X (formerly Twitter), and after deleting the post, he clarified the reasons for it on the same platform by saying:

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyonce’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled.”

Around a day after Ye’s post went viral, an insider told Page Six that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were reportedly not happy with the way Ye spoke about their children. The duo allegedly claimed that Ye’s words were “vulgar and offensive” and that they are ready to handle it legally because they were well-aware of the fact that Ye spoke about their kids in the post.

The source also mentioned that Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was reportedly shocked after the news of the post went viral. The insider stated that Kim was surprised why he would use offensive words for anyone, including children, and continued:

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”

Kanye and Jay have shared a close friendship for a long time. As per Page Six, they even released a collaborative album, Watch the Throne, which reached on top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

