Has Irv Gotti ever been married? All about his kids and family as Murder Inc. Records co-founder dies at 54

Well-known record producer Irv Gotti, 54, has passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. While the circumstances leading to his demise are yet to be made official, Gotti has suffered a few strokes in the last few months, as per Variety.

A report by All Hip Hop stated that Gotti had a stroke a few days ago. Irv's representative also shared a statement with The Source magazine on Wednesday, saying that he was battling diabetes for many years, which also resulted in a stroke around six months ago.

"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful on making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Irv Gotti gained recognition over the years for his association with the record label Murder Inc. Records as its co-founder. He created an anthology show titled Tales, and multiple artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti were signed to his company.

Notably, Irv was married to Debbie Lorenzo and had three children together, Angie, JJ, and Sonny, as stated by Distractify. The duo was married since the early 2000s and separated back in 2013.

Irv Gotti and Debbie Lorenzo were married for many years: Family and other details explained

As mentioned, Queens native Irv Gotti was a well-known figure in the music industry, helping many artists succeed through his company.

He has three children and was previously married to Debbie Lorenzo, though details about how they met are unknown.

A report by Blavity News in 2022 stated that Debbie designed hats for the Francis Grey by Deb Lorenzo line. Back in 2019, Irv appeared on Ashley's Reality Roundup alongside two of his children, Angie and JJ, to speak on their experience of being a part of the reality series Growing Up Hip-Hop.

Gotti shared why he did the show and said:

"JJ wanted to do it, that's why I did it. There ain't no pressure. Facing the feds and 20 years in prison is pressure. Shooting a show ain't really f*cking pressure."

Angie also said during the conversation that they never felt the pressure to fill their father's shoes. Debbie Lorenzo also spoke to Essence magazine in 2020 before the premiere of the second season of the VH1 series Gotti's Way, where she opened up on her relationship with Irv Gotti after their separation and said:

"I've cut out him staying with me and the kids on the weekends. I let him know you can't do that because I have to get on with my own life. It's hard for me still to tell him you have to take the kids because in some odd way I feel so guilty, like I'm breaking up my family."

Debbie also mentioned that she had set certain boundaries for herself and they need to be respected when she is moving forward in any relationship. She further stated that her life is back to normal after separation and she loves to be where she is right now.

Although social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after his recent demise, Irv Gotti's family is yet to share a statement and further updates on his funeral are currently awaited.

