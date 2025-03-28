“These folks look at this like a quick money-getting thing” — Tyler, The Creator says some rappers “copy” authentic Hip-Hop artists for success

Tyler, The Creator, recently called out rappers who "copy" authentic hip-hop artists to make "quick money." In his latest interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette, posted on the Canadian journalist's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Tyler expressed his love for the genre while criticizing those who take it for granted.

Nardwuar presented Tyler with a poster signed by Cindy Campbell, aka the First Lady of hip hop. Notably, Cindy's brother, Clive, aka DJ Kool Herc, is credited with being the founder of hip hop music in NYC (in 1973). He also gave the musician buttons commemorating 50 years of hip hop, much to the rapper's delight.

Tyler, The Creator took a moment to express his love for hip hop, noting that even his critiques stem from a place of respect for both the music and the genre. Describing it as the most "beautiful thing," the rapper called out those who "copy" the art without acknowledging the effort behind it.

"Some of these folks, man, they look at this like a quick money-getting thing. They look at it as a commodity. They look at it, just to criticize," he said.

"I'm so grateful for it"—Tyler, the Creator about his love for hip hop

During his interview, Tyler, the Creator, told Nardwuar that he was "happy" to be part of the "special" occasion, referring to the 50th anniversary of hip hop—

"Hip hop has changed so many of out lives (and) kept so many of us out of trouble. I've said this before (and) I don't want to sound like a broken record but I'm so grateful for it."

The Chromakopia artist admitted that he had often criticized the genre in the past, but he added that it came from a place of "love."

"I'm a true student. I'm a true nerd."

Tyler, The Creator referred to hip hop as the most "beautiful thing to exist," sharing his joy in using it to "tell stories," "express oneself," and even "learn new vocabulary."

Tyler felt that many people try to emulate this "authenticity" in music. He added that they ultimately end up "mimicking and mocking" because they "ain't got the juice." Pointing to his heart, the rapper explained that it was because they "don't believe it here."

"Some of these folks they be like, 'I fell in love with hip hop this day, or like this...' I don't know what that is 'cause (hip hop's) been around me my whole life. I am rap. I am hip hop. Thats all I know," he told Nardwuar.

Tyler, The Creator, stated that they didn't "grow up the same," implying that their affection and understanding of the genre were superficial.

This is not the first time Tyler has criticized the state of the hip-hop industry. Last August, during his appearance on the Spring Hill podcast, the rapper discussed how internet culture exploits artists' talents.

"There's so many n***as out right now who aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians cause they make meme records," Tyler, The Creator stated.

The rapper explained that contemporary artists don't care about music but only focus on the money and what sells. As a result, musicians like Tyler, the Creator, lose out.

Last month, he criticized fans who ask "weird" and personal questions when they meet him.

Tyler's interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette is available to stream on YouTube.

