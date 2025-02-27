Who is Nardwuar the Human Serviette? Doja Cat recalls interview from 5 years back, calls it "test from God"

Music icon Doja Cat recently revisited an interview from five years ago with Nardwuar the Human Serviette.

Ad

On February 26, 2025, the American rapper whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini took to her X account to reflect on a 2019 interview with the Canadian journalist.

In her post, she suggested that the encounter was a "test from God," though she misspelled the journalist's name.

"Getting a nardwaur interview is a test from God," Doja Cat wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The reason behind Doja Cat's post remains unclear, but it has sparked renewed interest in the Canadian journalist and interviewer, leading to growing curiosity about his identity.

Nardwuar, whose real name is John Andrew Vernon Ruskin, is known for his in-depth research into celebrities' lives, often presenting facts that leave them bewildered. In addition to his interviews, the Canadian journalist has also appeared as a guest interviewer on CBC Radio.

More about Nardwuar the Human Serviette

The Canadian journalist (Image via James Goulden Photography/Getty Images for SXSW)

Nardwuar, the 56-year-old Canadian music interviewer, journalist, and internet personality, was born in Vancouver, Canada, on July 5, 1968. He spent much of his childhood in West Vancouver, on the city's North Shore.

Ad

Nardwuar graduated from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, earning a degree in Political Science before gaining fame for his distinctive approach to music journalism and interviews.

According to MegaPhone Magazine, the Canadian journalist's mother has inspired his career. His mother was a teacher and historian and also took part in the local show Our Pioneers Our Neighbours.

Furthermore, reflecting on his mother's influence, the Canadian journalist recalled that his mother often interviewed their neighbors, which fascinated him.

Ad

"She would interview the next-door neighbour and get their life story, and I would be like, 'the neighbour? Why don't you talk to a big celebrity?' She inspired me. Like, everybody has a story — just draw out their story," the Canadian artist revealed.

Ad

The Canadian journalist has interviewed numerous artists in the music world across a wide range of genres, such as hip-hop, rock, and pop. Some of the interviewed celebrities include Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Drake, Billie Eilish, and many more.

In addition to his journalism career, the Canadian journalist has taken his passion for music to the next level by forming a music group called The Evaporators in 1986.

Not much is known about his personal life.

Ad

Doja Cat reflects on her 2019 Nardwuar interview

Ad

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Doja Cat took to her X account to reflect on her Las Vegas interview with the Canadian journalist, which was released on November 7, 2019.

In the video, Doja Cat can be seen wearing an ice-blue jacket with fur details on the shoulders, paired with a black bralette and leather pants, while the Canadian journalist sported his signature funky outfit.

During the 11-minute interview, the Canadian journalist surprised Doja Cat by showing her a throwback photo of the two. Also, he asked Doja about her music and mentioned that she admired the band, The Dresden Dolls, prompting her to question how he knew about it.

Ad

The interview is available to watch on the journalist's YouTube channel NardwuarServiette, titled Nardwuar vs. Doja Cat.

As of now, the Canadian journalist has not publicly responded to Doja Cat's recent post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback