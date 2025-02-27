What time will Severance season 2 episode 7 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 7 will air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Jessica Lee Gagné has directed the episode titled Chikhai Bardo, which is co-written by Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

In the previous episode, Mark decides to speed up the reintegration process by going through a serious procedure that puts his life at risk. Also, Irving and Burt get to know each other, while romantic feelings develop between Mark S. and Helly and Dylan G. and Gretchen.

The official logline of Severance season 2 episode 7, as per Apple TV, reads:

"An old romance intersects with a deadly present threat."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 7 and reflects the author’s opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 7

Severance season 2 episode 7 will arrive on Apple TV+ a few hours earlier than its official release timing. The latest episode will also become available at 9 pm ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. It is penned by Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman and directed by the show's cinematographer, Jessica Lee Gagné.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 28, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 28, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 28, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 07:30 am

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 6

Mark's innie and outie memories have not reintegrated completely yet, causing him to experience disorienting hallucinations, splitting headaches, and coughing fits throughout the episode.

Furthermore, his chance meeting with Helena Eagan at the local diner convinces him that Lumon is up to no good and that Gemma may be in serious danger. Hence, Mark agrees to speed up the reintegration process, despite the potential risk of hemorrhage that can leave him dead.

In order to carry out the procedure, Reghabi cuts open his head and immerses the severance chip in some kind of liquid, possibly in preparation to extract it in the coming episodes. However, he collapses on the floor from a seizure soon after the procedure.

Also in Severance season 2 episode 6, Irving meets Burt and his husband Fields for dinner and discovers why Burt chose to get severed. Moreover, Fields’ passive-aggressive behavior convinces Irving that the couple is facing marital problems.

Inside Lumon, Mark confesses that he slept with Helena, thinking she was Helly, during the outdoor excursion. Helly feels heartbroken but decides to fix the situation by sleeping with Mark. Also, Dylan meets his outie’s wife, Gretchen, again at the Outie Family Visitation Suite. The two ended up kissing, hinting at a blossoming romance between the two in the coming episodes.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 7?

As per the episode's official logline, the next installment of the mystery thriller series may delve into Gemma and Mark’s romance before her untimely death.

In the present time, Mark may be seen recovering from his health issues. Severance season 2 episode 7 will likely answer if the procedure worked and Mark's memories have fully reintegrated. If that is the case, then he will find himself at a crossroads, having to choose between his love for Gemma and his innie’s love for Helly.

The episode may also shed light on Gemma/Ms. Casey’s current whereabouts and its connection to the Cold Harbor file that Mark's innie is so close to completing.

Furthermore, Dylan’s growing feelings for Gretchen and his desire to meet his children may compel him to undergo reintegration himself before the end of season 2. For now, he may choose to find the exports hall, based on the directions Irving left behind, and make some headway in the search for Ms. Casey.

Irving and Burt's chemistry was on full display in the last episode, despite the latter's marriage to Fields. The two seem inextricably linked to each other, and the next episode may showcase the duo falling in love the same way their innies did.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+.

