Severance season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Why does Mark collapse at the end? 

Severance season 2 episode 6 was released on February 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. The latest episode is directed by Uta Briesewitz and written by Erin Wagoner. It continues Mark's endeavor to rescue his wife Gemma by reintegrating his work and personal memories. However, the procedure takes a long time to take effect.

Seeing Gemma alive prompts Mark to take the next step in the reintegration process, despite its potential risk to his life. Reghabi complies by flooding his severance chip to speed up the fusion of his innie and outie memories, but he ends up collapsing from its adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 6.

What happens to Mark in Severance season 2 episode 6?

An image of Mark S. from the hit Apple TV+ series Severance season 2 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 6, Mark is seen experiencing multiple symptoms of reintegration, such as headaches, coughs, nosebleeds, and hallucinations that challenge his sense of reality. His work best friend, Petey, also went through the same after reintegration, but his situation ended in death.

Reghabi proceeds carefully while reintegrating Mark's memories, not wanting to rush the process, to avoid Petey's fate. Despite being reintegrated, the innie and outie Mark have not overlapped completely yet. He experiences frequent crossover memories as he goes about his day-to-day life, leaving him disoriented.

Reghabi assures him that it is a sign his memories are fusing together. But, after his recent crossover memory, she insists on speeding up the process. Mark storms off in anger when he learns that it carries a low risk of hemorrhage, where he can bleed to death.

While eating at the local diner, Mark runs into Helena Eagan, marking their first meeting in the outside world. She starts flirting with him and, at one point, invites him to meet her father, Jame Eagan. But, Mark seems wary of her and feels uncomfortable when she offers her condolences for the death of his wife, wrongly calling her "Hannah."

Although he does not have full access to his innie's memories, Mark suspects Helena is responsible for whatever Gemma is going through right now. He rushes home and agrees to speed up the reintegration process, despite its high risk, to rescue his wife from Lumon's evil clutches as soon as possible.

Reghabi floods the severance chip in his brain with some kind of serum, telling him it will take effect quickly. But they are interrupted by Devon, who shows up at his house unannounced. While talking to her, Mark complains of a strange smell and loses motor function in his hand before having a seizure and collapsing on the floor.

Reghabi runs up to check on him, leaving Devon puzzled as to who she is and what she is doing in Mark's house.

Mark and Helly consummate their relationship in Severance season 2 episode 6

Mark and Helly as seen together in Severance season 2 episode 6 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

At Lumon, Mark confides in Helly that he slept with Helena, assuming it was her, during the outdoor excursion ORTBO in episode 4. Feeling heartbroken that Helena got to experience Mark before she could, Helly sets out to change it. The two sleep together in one of the empty rooms, indicating that Mark S. and Helly are falling in love with each other.

Mark suffers a nosebleed when he goes in to passionately kiss her. They go to Ms. Huang to get it checked as Milchick left her in charge for the day.

Milchick was stung when he found out that Ms. Huang had complained about him using big words and paper clips the wrong way in his performance review. He gets fixated on these complaints and spends the rest of the working day correcting these minor issues, leaving Ms. Huang to look after the severed floor.

Irving has dinner with Burt and Fields in Severance season 2 episode 6

Irving as seen in Severance season 2 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Following their last conversation, Irving shows up at Burt's house and meets his husband, Fields. Over dinner, Burt shares his reason for undergoing the severance program.

He admits that he lived a less-than-ideal life in his youth and feared he would not go to heaven, unlike Fields. When their pastor mentioned that the innies and outies will be judged separately by God after death, Fields convinced his husband to get severed so that the innie Burt can be with him in heaven.

Throughout the evening, Fields' passive aggressive behavior towards Burt catches Irving's attention. Fields shares that Burt was with Lumon for 20 years, but the latter corrects him by saying he only worked for 10 years. Also, Irving points out that the severance technology has only been around for the past 12 years.

Before saying goodbye, Burt and Irving agree to see each other again without Fields.

Sparks fly between Dylan G. and Gretchen in Severance season 2 episode 6

An image of Dylan from the second season of Severance (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 6, Dylan tells Mark and Helly about finding Irving's note with details about the Exports Hall. But, he refuses to go look for it as he does not want to lose his privileges by slacking off work.

Later, he and Gretchen have another session at the Outie Family Visitation Suite. Although it is their second meeting, the two seem to enjoy each other's company very much. She agrees when Dylan asks to hug her and the two end up kissing intensely, proving that she is drawn to innie Dylan.

At home, Gretchen seems disconnected from her husband, whose struggles to financially provide for his family may have driven a wedge between the two. When outie Dylan enquires about her meeting at Lumon, she lies that it was canceled. Gretchen feels the need to hide the kiss as the innies and outies are considered separate individuals, making the kiss an act of cheating on her husband.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+.

