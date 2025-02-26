Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | Feb. 26 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to get back in the win column when they face off against the LA Kings on Wednesday night. Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the team has lost back-to-back games, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club. On the flip side, LA has won back-to-back games, defeating Utah and, most recently, the Golden Knights.

Ad

Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver is sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Calgary Flames and six points ahead of the sixth-place Anaheim Ducks.

While LA is sitting in postseason contention, Vancouver is hoping to make a push in the Western Conference's wild-card race between now and the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Nils Hoglander

Ad

Trending

Defense

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Elias Nils Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Kings game, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Kings, LA is sitting as a slight betting favorite.

Ad

On FanDuel, LA is a -176 favorite, while Vancouver is a +146 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, LA is a -180 favorite and Vancouver is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $176 bet on LA as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Vancouver as the underdog could win $146 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head to Anaheim for a showdown with the Ducks tomorrow night, before kicking off the month of March with a road game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The team will then play four matchups at home, including a rematch with the Ducks and games against the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens before hitting the road once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles