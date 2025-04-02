Young Thug claims Young Scooter's autopsy shows he was shot, contradicting Fulton County ME's office report

Young Thug recently claimed that fellow rapper Young Scooter died from a gunshot wound, seemingly contradicting Fulton County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, which ruled his death an accident. According to the Atlanta Police, Young Scooter, born Kenneth Bailey, died in Atlanta due to blood loss after allegedly puncturing his thigh on a fence on his 39th birthday on March 28, 2025.

However, rumors of Young Scooter being shot by the Atlanta Police circulated on social media following his death. On April 1, Young Thug claimed on X that the rapper died after he "got shot." He referred to Scooter by one of his nicknames, Street.

"Autopsy came back street got shot," Young Thug wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

However, this speculation disputed the official autopsy report published by Fulton County Medical Examiner. According to a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the autopsy report claimed that Young Scooter "sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh" as a result of hurting himself on a wooden fencing material.

“Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss. This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence,” the statement read.

Exploring Young Scooter's death following Young Thug's claims

According to Rolling Stone, Young Scooter died on March 28, 2025, on his 39th birthday. In a press conference following his death, Atlanta Police's Andrew Smith said the authorities received a 911 call about "domestic dispute" in a residence at William Nye Drive in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights.

The call, believed to be made by a woman, claimed that a man dragged out a "beaten and bloodied woman" out of the house and then took her back in. When the police arrived at the house, an unnamed man reportedly answered the door and shut it on seeing the police.

Following this, two men, including Scooter, allegedly ran out of the house. While the other man returned to the house, Scooter continued running and jumped over two fences to evade the police. He seemingly punctured his thigh while jumping over the fence and was taken to the Grady Marcus Trauma Center, where he died due to blood loss.

“When officers located [Bailey] on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” Smith said during the press conference.

After rumors of his death being attributed to a gunshot started making rounds online, the Atlanta Police provided more clarity about the incident via its official X account on April 2, dispeling rumors that the police fired at the rapper.

"While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey," the X post read.

Rappers, namely Quavo, Future, Playboi Carti and Young Thug, have offered condolences to Young Scooter and his family following his death.

Young Scooter had been signed to Future's record label, Freebandz, since 2012. He became popular after the release of his song, Colombia, in 2012, and gained mainstream attention after he collaborated with Future, Young Thug and Juicy J in 2014 on the track DI$Function.

