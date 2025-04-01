Lil Baby and 4PF likely to be indicted on RICO charges, journalist George Chidi reports

In The Atlanta Objective article published on Monday, March 31, 2025, George Chidi reported that Lil Baby and other members of OMF (Only My Family) and 4PF (Four Pockets Full) are likely to be indicted over RICO charges. Per Chidi, the manager at the Georgia Public Defender's Council's specialized unit for gang cases, Shawn Hoover, is actively preparing for a racketeering indictment on both street gangs and expects the Never Needed rapper to be indicted with others.

Ad

According to the Atlanta-based reporter's article, the preparation comes in the wake of the death of Keiontay Davis. Davis, who was a co-defendant in a murder trial stemming from the 2022 shooting of Jaquavious Wilson, bled to death from bullet wounds last Friday (March 28).

The murder is seemingly part of a long-running street gang war between members of 4PF and OMF. Nathan "4PF Nate" Benford, who was another co-defendant in the murder trial, pleaded guilty in the case and received a 20-year prison sentence in a negotiated plea deal.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Wilson also pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was serving a 15-year probation at the of his murder. Chidi implicated that Wilson was prepared to testify at trial, which resulted in his plea-bargained convictions.

The Atlanta Objective states that both OMF and 4PF had grounds to kill Wilson - the former as an act of retaliation and the latter as an attempt to silence a potential snitch.

Lil Baby's music label was called 4PF until 2023

Expand Tweet

Ad

A HypeFresh article reports that Lil Baby, originally named Dominique Armani Jones, founded 4PF in 2017, turning the label into a key player in the music industry. However, Chidi wrote that the California Breeze rapper shuttered 4PF in 2023, claiming he didn't want to be held responsible for the criminal acts committed by 4PF gang members.

Now named Glass Window Entertainment, the label is now owned by Motown and Capitol Records and has since signed artists like Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg.

Ad

Per HypeFresh, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has implicated 4PF in the Crips gang, leading to rumors that the label would soon be under investigation. The gang unit of the Georgia PD has also claimed that Lil Baby and 4PF have already been investigated in connection to a 2024 music video shoot in Atlanta.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Authorities believe the video shoot triggered gang violence that resulted in multiple deaths. An escalated gang violence between OMF and 4PF has also been linked to the death of two 13-year-old boys by the Atlanta PD.

While Lil Baby hasn't directly responded to the allegations circulating against him, when a fan informed the rapper of the potential RICO charges, he posted, "ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME" on his Instagram.

Beyond the music industry, Lil Baby has also built a reputation as a philanthropist for his involvement in job creation among Atlanta's youth and former investment club among Black entrepreneurs, HypeFresh reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback