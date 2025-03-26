"Why has he been hiding his face" — Netizens react to Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist sitting courtside at the Miami Heat game

Rapper Young Thug and his partner Mariah the Scientist were spotted sitting courtside at the Miami Heat versus Golden State Warriors NBA game at the Kaseya Center in Miami on March 25, 2025. The video of the couple at the game, shared on X by user @ThuggerDaily, garnered 404K views at the time of this article.

Ad

In the clip, Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug were shown on the jumbotron inside the Kaseya Center, sitting beside each other and holding up matching jerseys. While Mariah's jersey read "The Scientist" with the number 27, Thug's jersey said "Uy Scuti" with the number 5, a possible reference to the largest known star in the universe.

The rapper was spotted in a purple hoodie, black sunglasses, and a black scarf covering the lower half of his face.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the video of Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist at the Miami Heat game circulated on social media, some speculated why the rapper was covering his face with the jersey, with one X user asking:

"Why has he been hiding his face."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens shared this sentiment, wondering if there was a reason for the rapper to cover his face.

"Why he's hiding himself so much now," one person questioned.

"He was literally doing everything to stay hidden and they straight called him out. lol!" another person added.

"Bro does NOT want the camera on him lmfao," someone else commented.

"Why are n***as acting confused about why thug has been hiding himself? it's obviously a promo move, he's probably gonna pull it all the way till his next album rollout it's not that confusing," another user wrote.

Ad

One user wondered what the name on his jersey meant, while others claimed the clip deserved to be in Young Thug's next music video.

"Tf does his jersey mean," one person posted.

"Thug and mariah really said we only do courtside, anything else is peasant behavior fr," another person added.

"This scene needs to be in an upcoming music vid talk about CAM FACE," someone else wrote.

Ad

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist reportedly started dating in 2021

According to CapitalXtra, Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist have been dating since 2021. They sparked dating rumors after they were seen at an NBA game in 2021. They also played a bride and groom in the music video of Mariah's 2021 song Walked In.

Their relationship continued despite Young Thug's incarceration between 2022 and 2024 for his involvement in the YSL RICO case. He was released from custody in November 2024 after taking a plea deal, which included a 15-year probation.

Ad

Notably, Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist celebrated their third anniversary while Thug was in prison. However, Mariah revealed that she was not allowed to visit him due to an issue with the jail's visitation system. The singer took to social media to air her grievances about missing her anniversary with the rapper in October 2024, saying:

“I done drove all the way to the motherf**king jail with my ‘Happy Anniversary’ sign and my Scotch tape and get inside for them to say, ‘The system is down.’ I’m devastated. I’m looking cute. I put this ponytail in my head. I done did all this s**t and I can’t see my man on my anniversary and I am sad, devastated. That is so crazy … I had to let you in on my trials and tribulations. It’s always some s**t, huh?”

Ad

Their relationship seemingly encountered a hurdle after a 2022 conjugal visit video call between Young Thug and model Leena Sayed leaked online in December 2024. For the unversed, Leena Sayed is currently in a relationship with professional boxer Devin Haney, and the couple recently welcomed their first child in January 2025.

The call between Young Thug and Sayed appeared romantic in nature, sparking rumors of Thug being unfaithful to Mariah while in prison. However, the rapper denied these allegations in a series of X posts following the leak, claiming Sayed was his "twin."

Ad

"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious s**t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f**k bout no ho*s or ni**as I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol," Thug wrote in the X post.

Ad

In another post, the rapper apologized to Mariah, writing:

“Sorry to my baby for all this bulls**t on the internet. I love u baby and f**k em all we know what’s up with us!"

In a follow-up post on Christmas Day, Young Thug said Mariah was "so mad" following the incident. As of this article, Mariah the Scientist has not publicly reacted to the leaked call between Thug and Sayed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a musical front, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign recently collaborated with Playboi Carti on the song We Need All Da Vibes from the latter's latest album, Music, released on March 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback