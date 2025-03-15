"It’s “Ye” bro"— Netizens react as DJ Akademiks claims his tweet praising Young Thug's collab with Playboi Carti was "sponsored by Kanye"

Playboi Carti recently released an album titled I Am Music on March 14, 2025, which features multiple artists such as Young Thug, Future, and Travis Scott. After the album’s arrival, DJ Akademiks started trending as he seemingly praised the project on the same day by writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“Young Thug went f*cking crazy. Thug x Carti a vibe. Melodic Thug walking sh*t down.”

However, Akademiks later shared another post on the same platform that grabbed a lot of attention. Notably, Akademiks referred to Kanye West in the post, as he wrote:

“Last tweet was sponsored by Kanye.”

Kanye West has not responded to the tweet at the time of writing this article. However, Ye has expressed his opinion by addressing Kendrick Lamar’s guest appearance in Playboi Carti’s new album, I Am Music .

Ye also shared a post on the day of the album’s release (March 14, 2025), saying that he does not like Lamar’s music and added:

“He raps very good but I didn’t need to hear him on Carti album.”

On the other hand, netizens have taken to the comments section to share their reactions on Akademiks’ tweet claiming that his previous post had been sponsored by Ye. One user also advised Akademiks to write Ye in place of Kanye by saying:

“It’s “Ye” bro.”

Notably, Kanye’s name was legally changed to Ye around four years ago. Back in March last year, Milo Yiannopoulos, the chief of staff for Ye, also said in a letter obtained by Page Six that Kanye should be called as Ye instead of his previous name.

The responses continued, with some of them giving hilarious reactions alongside another seemingly criticizing Ye for sponsoring tweets.

“That’s a promotion”, a user wrote on X.

“He approves that message [laughing emojis]”, a netizen stated.

“Ye out here sponsoring tweets”, an X reaction mentioned.

More reactions followed as netizens continued to pour their reactions.

“This is pure comedy”, one of the reactions reads.

“Lmfaoo no wonder”, another netizen commented on X.

“Even with a Ye retweet you’re irrelevant”, an X user reacted.

Playboi Carti’s new album faced a delay in release

Playboi Carti took to his official Instagram page on March 13, 2025, to share a video, confirming the release date of his upcoming album, I Am Music. Although Carti revealed that the project would arrive on Friday, March 14, the album faced a three-hour delay in release and Carti later addressed the same on X by saying:

“Had to wait 4 Thug 2 send his verse.”

The album was initially supposed to be released at midnight but came out at 4:45 a.m., as per Variety.

Additionally Playboi Carti also added a photo to yet another X post he made, after announcing the reason for the delay in the album’s release. The picture had a list of the artists being featured on his new album, which include Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The album arrived a few days after Playboi Carti shared an Instagram Story, confirming that the project was complete. However, he did not disclose the title of the album at the time. Notably, the album features 30 songs in the soundtrack.

