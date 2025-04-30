Was "Donda 2" first released in 2022? Everything to know about new version of Kanye West's album released under the artist name Donda

Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, released the new iteration of Donda 2 on streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music on April 29, 2025, under the pen name Donda. As of this article, the album is not available on Apple Music.

Donda 2, the sequel to his 2021 album Donda (named after his late mother), was first released in 2022 only on Ye's Stem Player platform. Four songs were initially released on February 23, and 12 other songs were added later, bringing the track count to 16.

In 2022, Ye held a listening party for Donda 2 at Miami's LoanDepot Park. The event was livestreamed online and in various IMAX theatres. According to HipHop DX, the event held on February 7 was attended by several celebrities, including Future (who executive produced the album), Travis Scott, Offset, and Kendall Jenner.

However, the party was plagued with technical difficulties, causing Ye to throw away his microphone at one point mid-performance. Kanye West also courted controversy after he performed at the party with accused r*pist Marilyn Manson.

On April 29, 2025, West welcomed the latest version of Donda 2 with a premiere featuring streamers like Digital Nas, N3on, and Sneako. The new version of the album mostly remained true to the 2022 version.

However, it included new tracks, bringing the new track count to 18. Some songs in the 2025 version were also released with new titles compared to the 2022 version.

Kanye West's Donda 2 included guest appearances from Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti and several others

According to Billboard, Kanye West's Donda 2 is packed with features from fellow artists like Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, XXXTENTACION, Migos and Future, among others. Future is included in various tracks across the album, including Mr. Miagi and Happy. Meanwhile, Jack Harlow cameos in Louie Bag.

The track Scifi includes a feature from Sean Leon, in addition to a soundbite from Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. For context, the album was originally released during his divorce from Kardashian. The soundbite is taken from Kardashian's Saturday Night Live appearance in 2021, where she says:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Donda 2 also featured a couple of songs included in other projects. One such song was City of Gods featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, which was released as the lead single on Fivio's debut LP, B.I.B.L.E., in April 2022.

The other song was 530, which was released as the seventh track on Vultures 2, Ye's collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign in August 2024. 530 was not included in the 2022 version.

Here's the updated tracklist for Donda 2:

True Love Broken Road Get Lost Keep the Flowers Too Easy Pablo Mr Miagi Happy Security City of God 530 Scifi Burn Everything Louie Bag We Did It Maintenance Lord Lift First Time

In other news, Kanye West's Donda 2 came amid the rapper's controversial posts on X over the past few months. The rapper courted controversy for his anti-semitic comments, which also included selling clothes with the Swastika on his Yeezy website.

Additionally, he also called for Sean "Diddy" Combs' freedom amid the latter's upcoming trial on s*x trafficking and racketeering charges. Ye also targeted several celebrities, including Playboi Carti and Kim Kardashian, in a series of X posts.

As of this article, Kanye West's X account is still restricted for "potentially sensitive content."

