“This boy is fire!”- Fans excited as Travis Scott performs two unreleased tracks from upcoming album ‘JACKBOYS 2’ at an exclusive Spotify event 

Fans online have reacted to Travis Scott's recent performance of two unreleased tracks. The rapper showcased two tracks from his upcoming album, JACKBOYS 2, at an exclusive Spotify event on May 10.
Scott released Jackboys in December 2019, and it instantly became a huge hit. Earlier this year, he announced that JACKBOYS 2 is set to release sometime in 2025. At the exclusive Spotify event in Barcelona, the rapper performed two of his unreleased songs from the album.
Fans shared their excitement for the release of the new album on social media, as one wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"This boy is fire!"
"jackboys 2 already sounding insane and it’s not even out," another commented.
"can’t wait for the full drop—those new tracks were too good," another tweeted.
"Trav's back with that JACKBOYS heat, let's goooo!," another fan wrote.
"he still cooking," one fan commented.
"This song is heavenly good , Travis Scott is never falling off," another tweeted.
On March 24, 2025, Scott announced that Jackboys 2 is coming this year. While performing at LIV nightclub in Miami, he said (via Billboard):
“JACKBOYS 2 on the way, man. Let that motherf**r ride, ya dig. New Sheck Wes what the f**k is we doing?”
The exact date of the new release is unclear as of now. The rapper also previewed one of the new album's songs at his Coachella performance this year.
Travis Scott's surprise performance in Barcelona ahead of El Clásico
Football Club Barcelona announced a five-year partnership with Spotify in 2022 for their kits. That also sees the club change the 'Spotify' logo in front of their shirts to an artist's logo or name ahead of an El Clásico. For the unversed, El Clásico is the match between Barcelona and their arch-rivals, Real Madrid.
For the El Clásico on May 11, Barcelona collaborated with Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack logo on their shirts. The shirts were introduced a few days before the match and were a huge hit.
As part of the collaboration, Scott also did a surprise concert on May 10 at Les Tres Xemeneies in Sant Adrià del Besòs in Barcelona. He did a 30-minute set featuring his old songs and two of his upcoming songs.
The rapper was also seen at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for Sunday's El Clásico. Barcelona won the enthralling match 4-3.
Travis Scott announced the Africa and Asia leg of the 'Circus Maximus' Tour
The Sicko Mode artist announced the dates and venues for the Africa and Asia leg of his 'Circus Maximus' Tour on March 25, 2025. It will begin on October 11 in Johannesburg and end on November 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The schedule is as follows:
- OCTOBER 11, 2025 - JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA @ FMB STADIUM
- OCTOBER 18, 2025 - DELHI, INDIA @ JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM
- OCTOBER 25, 2025 - SEOUL, KOREA @ GO YANG STADIUM
- NOVEMBER 1, 2025 - SANYA, HAINAN, CHINA @ SANYA SPORTS STADIUM
- NOVEMBER 8, 2025 - TOKYO, JAPAN @ BELLUNA DOME
In India, fans can get their hands on the tickets on BookMyShow Live. For more details, they can check Travis Scott's website.
