Is Travis Scott training for in-ring competition in WWE? Exploring potential coach details

John Cena shockingly turned heel on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this month. The 16-time World Champion was joined in the ring by not only The Rock but the rapper Travis Scott during the segment.

The Grammy-nominated artist made headlines after he hit Cody in the head while the American Nightmare was laid out, causing the Undisputed WWE Champion to pick up a black eye. Having gotten physically involved in the story, many are now wondering if Scott will compete in a match later down the line.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, former AEW World Champion and friend of Travis Scott, Swerve Strickland, revealed that the rapper has recently begun his in-ring training.

"He was telling me, 'I'm excited. I'm training with Booker T. This is going to be wild.' He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music. He was excited. I was like, 'Make sure you take care of yourself and others."

If Scott does compete in the ring, he will have to meet a very high bar and perform at a good standard. The bar has been raised in recent years by other celebrity performers such as Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

Former WWE head writer on a potential Rock and Cody Rhodes showdown

With Cody Rhodes set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41, a matchup between the American Nightmare and The Rock will have to be put on ice for another year.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts as to when the Final Boss and the Undisputed Champion will face off in a match.

"I think next year they're gonna do Cody and Rock. I think that's gonna be next year's story. I think he will win it, but he will lose it somewhere along the way, 'cause if he's being honest with his last year run, they're gonna have to turn him back babyface before..." [3:32 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Whilst The Rock is not competing in a match at this year's WrestleMania, he is once again involved in the biggest storyline heading into the event, due to his feud with Rhodes and alliance with John Cena.

