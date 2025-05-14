Adin Ross and Doechii controversy explained

Kick star Adin Ross has come into the spotlight after getting embroiled in a controversy with American rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii. It all started on May 12, 2025, when clips from his Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X. In a 46-second video, the Florida-born streamer voiced his dissatisfaction with the musician, labeling her "entitled, unintelligent," and an "industry plant."

While telling his audience to stop listening to her music, Ross remarked:

"Oh, Doechii rant? Don't get me started on that b**ch. Hey, don't get me started on that b**ch! Don't get me started on that industry plant. Don't get me started! You guys can say whatever you want about me, but one thing about me is that I am not an industry plant. I've been streaming for, like, a long time now.

"F**k Doechii! The clip pissed me off! What an entitled, unintelligent piece of s**t she is, bro! Bro, I'm not joking, bro, stop listening to her music. Carti and Able, why would you give her a feature on the remix?"

Ross went on to say that Doechii "stole someone" whom he used to know:

"She's just the worst! She's just a piece of s**t. She stole someone that I used to know. She makes no good music. She's horrible! So f**k Doechii. F**k Doechii! F**k Doechii! F**k Doechii!"

Adin Ross calls out Doechii's actions at the Met Gala 2025

During the same May 12, 2025, Kick stream, Adin Ross reacted to a viral video from the Met Gala 2025, in which Doechii appeared to lose her temper with her employees.

Ross insinuated that the rapper was being disrespectful to her staff, saying:

"'Now!' Where's the please? Where's the may I? Where's the... you know what I'm saying? What is this s**t, bro? What a c**t, bro. Holy f**k! 'I need more f**king...' Shut up! Get it yourself, b**ch! Okay guys, I don't yell at you guys, though. Like, come on, bro! Bro, what? I don't yell at... show a clip where I yelled at you guys."

Doechii reportedly responds to Adin Ross in a now-deleted social media post

On May 13, 2025, an apparent screenshot of Doechii's Instagram Story, which has since been deleted, went viral on social media platforms such as X and Reddit. It showed the rapper responding to Adin Ross' remarks towards her:

"shut up cracka"

"If you're disrespectful to a 9-5 hardworking person, it pisses me off" - Adin Ross doubles down on his takes on Doechii

Before collaborating with rapper and Twitch streamer DDG for an IRL broadcast on May 13, 2025, Adin Ross doubled down on his take on Doechii's actions at the Met Gala 2025. Claiming that he gets upset whenever anyone is disrespectful to someone who works a 9-to-5 job, the Kick ambassador said:

"It's not race. It's not gender, guys. I come at everybody. I don't care what gender you are or race you are. If you're disrespectful to a 9-5 hardworking person, it pisses me off. It's a pet peeve. You're a multi-millionaire getting mad and raging and yelling at 9-5 workers. It's bulls**t! It's wrong. I'm sorry, I'm going to call it out for what it is. Have patience! You're blessed to have been making millions of dollars doing something you love in his world."

The 24-year-old also responded to those who "wanted to make" his remarks about Doechii about race:

"All these people who want to make it about race, it's just horrible. Stop doing this bulls**t! This is the problem with the internet - it just makes it really, really f**ked."

As of this writing, Doechii has not responded to Adin Ross' most recent comments.

