"What has she done in rap?": Adin Ross goes off at Doechii for allegedly mistreating her employees at the Met Gala 2025

Kick streamer Adin Ross has made his feelings known about American musician Doechii's alleged actions recently at the 2025 Met Gala. For those unaware, Doechii made headlines on May 6, 2025, when a video went viral on social media platforms, where she appeared to have seemingly lost her cool at her employees.

Telling her assistant to hand over umbrellas, the singer remarked:

"Give me another umbrella. Now! I need more f**king umbrellas. Move these umbrellas. I don't want these people f**king seeing me."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, Adin Ross told his community that people can determine whether a person is "good" by how they treat others around them:

"Is this the Doechii clip? This s**t pisses me off, bro! This s**t really makes me mad. Yo, guys, listen - I'm going to teach you how to catch... you guys want me to give you some real advice? Put 'me' in the chat if you really do. Guys, listen, bro, can I give it a full buck? Guys, the way you can pay attention to a person if they're a good person is how they treat other people around them. How they treat fast-food workers. How they treat servers. How they treat staff. That's how you learn. You know what I'm saying? How a lot of people really are as a human being."

While seemingly comparing Doechii's musical accomplishments to fellow artists like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, Adin Ross stated:

"You treat people like s**t, that's who it is! You yell at people and s**t like that, this is not even the clip I'm talking about. I've seen a clip of her getting mad and frustrated. Bro, who the f**k do you think you are, bro? You're not Rihanna. You're not Nicki Minaj. Why are you speaking like that? I'll tell you how it is! I don't give a f**k! Bro, what has she done in rap, you know?"

"Get it yourself, b**ch!" - Adin Ross reacts to Doechii's viral video of her demanding umbrellas from her employees

After commenting on Doechii's Met Gala 2025 controversy, Adin Ross watched the viral video, in which the Anxiety artist demanded umbrellas from her staff. The 24-year-old exclaimed:

"'Now!' Where's the please? Where's the may I? Where's the... you know what I'm saying? What is this s**t, bro? What a c**t, bro. Holy f**k! 'I need more f**king...' Shut up! Get it yourself, b**ch! Okay guys, I don't yell at you guys, though. Like, come on, bro! Bro, what? I don't yell at... show a clip where I yelled at you guys."

Adin Ross made headlines on May 8, 2025, when he confronted Kanye West, asking the rapper if he believed "Hitler would've liked him for being Black," in response to his new song, HH (Heil Hitler).

