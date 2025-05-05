"He's not weird": Adin Ross comments on allegations against Marlon, calls out Lacy for not defending streamer

Kick star Adin Ross has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Marlon. For those unaware, on May 4, 2025, videos of Marlon's alleged associate "exposing" him went viral on social media. While claiming to have helped the 23-year-old with his "fake image," the individual alleged that Marlon had been "lying" to his audience about not drinking, being a "man of God," and other things.

Furthermore, the alleged associate described their trip to London in September, during which Marlon allegedly "FaceTimed a gay guy" who paid him money in front of her. She elaborated:

"We were in London in September, in a hotel... he FaceTimed a gay guy in front of me, and the gay guy sent money to Marlon because he was showing his biceps and abs, and whatever. This was right in front of me, and this is proof."

On May 5, 2025, Adin Ross shared his thoughts on the debacle, saying he knows what it feels like "to be canceled, treated like s**t," and be "called out." Describing Marlon as "not weird", the Florida native said:

"I called Marlon today. I'm going to keep it a buck with everyone - I don't give a f**k, bro. I know what it is like to be canceled. I know what it is like to be treated like s**t. I know what it is like to be called out, and all these people reacting to make you look crazy. Bro, he's not weird. He made jokes that are f**ked up and s**t. We all have, bro. The f**k?"

Adin Ross says "every streamer" has done "f**ked" things, urges FaZe Lacy to defend Marlon amid recent controversy

Adin Ross continued the conversation by claiming that "every streamer" has done "f**ked" things. While urging FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" to defend Marlon amid the recent controversy, the Kick ambassador remarked:

"You all have got to understand some s**t - all streamers have done some f**ked s**t, or made jokes and s**t, and y'all came around or whatever, bro. Marlon is a good dude! I called him on the phone and said, 'Hey, bro.' Lacy, that's your man. You better defend him, bro. I love you, Lacy, and I believe you better defend him, bro! That's a real friend for you, bro. That was a good friend right there, bro!"

Asserting that Marlon is "not a weird dude," Adin Ross said:

"Chat, he is not a weird dude. Like, he's not weird. I'm telling y'all, he's not weird. I promise you he's not weird. I told Marlon, I said, 'Marlon, I wouldn't have called you if it was that weird.' He's not really a f**king pedophile, bro. Are you all crazy?"

While Adin Ross claims to have spoken with Marlon about the recent controversy, the latter has yet to release a statement.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More