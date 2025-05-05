Twitch streamer Marlon controversy and allegations explored

Twitch streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia, also known as "Marlon3lg," has garnered major attention on social media owing to certain allegations being leveled against him. On May 4, 2025, videos surfaced on X in which an alleged associate of Marlon's expressed her intention to "expose" him for his alleged past actions.

In a one-minute-41-second video, the individual claimed that she assisted the content creator with his "fake image." She displayed a screenshot of alleged text messages between Garcia and another person, which were shared on an adult platform.

Here is what was written in the screenshot:

"Would you sell pics and ill cashapp u. (The streamer allegedly writes, '1000$) Is that only for 1 pic or for a few? (The streamer allegedly writes, 'A few. Paypal tho. Don't have cashapp.')

While claiming that the 23-year-old had been "lying" to his audience, the individual explained why she decided to "expose him," saying:

"This is Marlon, and this is what I found, and I made sure that this was taken down because I was so worried for him. I helped him always have this fake image. I've always helped him even towards his family. I've helped to him to have this fake image also with you guys, you guys that watch him, that didn't know that he's lying to you. He's lying to you guys. I've helped him lie to you guys, that he doesn't have a relationship and that he is single, while he was doing girl content with everybody else. I'm exposing him because I have to stand up for myself."

She also accused the Twitch streamer of lying about drinking, being a "man of god," and "everything":

"You guys should know who you're watching. A guy that lies about drinking, about everything, about how he is a man of god. This is not true! How is this a man of god, please tell me."

To prove that she was the one who had taken down the screenshot of Marlon's alleged text conversation that was posted on an adult platform, the individual displayed an email thread about content removal:

The individual displays an email thread about removing the streamer's content from an adult platform (Image via x.com/afkworldwide)

"He FaceTimed a gay guy in front of me" - Twitch streamer Marlon's associate details what happened during their time in London

As the video progressed, Marlon's alleged associate described what happened at a hotel in London during their September trip. She said:

"We were in London in September, in a hotel... he FaceTimed a gay guy in front of me and the gay guy sent money to Marlon because he was showing his biceps and abs, and whatever. This was right in front of me, and this is proof (the individual points at the aforementioned screenshot of text messages)."

Marlon's associate accuses the streamer of "using" people

In another one-minute-15-second video, the individual accused Marlon of "using" people. Alleging that the content creator took advantage of a family in New Jersey while staying with them, the person said:

"...Using somebody in New York that he was staying with. A really nice family. The wife's name was Terry, and they had a very nice house. I think it was in New Jersey. Not New York. And he promised to pay the rent for a room in their house, he never paid anything at all. He ignored them. he left them cold, on read. Afterwards, after he left the house, he left with nothing. No payment. Nothing."

As of this writing, Marlon has not responded to the allegations.

