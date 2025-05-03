"Ethan did come out on top": Streamers react to HasanAbi and Ethan Klein's heated debate

Popular streamers and content creators have reacted to Hasan "HasanAbi" and Ethan Klein's heated debate. For those unaware, the two internet personalities connected on May 2, 2025, to debate and settle their differences amid their long-running feud.

Ad

Several moments from their interaction have gone viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. In one moment, HasanAbi accused Ethan Klein of being "racist."

Just Chatting Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on Hasan and Klein's debate. While claiming that some would side with the Turkish-American personality, Asmongold believed the H3 Podcast host was the one who "came out on top":

"I think, in this debate, you're definitely going to have some people defending Hasan, and I think that's always what's going to happen because they just think they're effectively on the right side of history. But I think that overall, I think Ethan did come out on top with this debate, and I think he did look better."

Ad

Trending

Asmongold also elaborated on HasanAbi's points, which he considered contentious:

"And I think, especially, with a lot of clips and the things that Hasan ended up saying. Like, for example, I mean, Hasan basically said that it's acceptable and okay to target innocent civilian ships and then take those civilians hostage, and it's a means of negotiation or some type of pressure. Now, in my opinion, I mean, you're basically endorsing a terrorist organization at that point. I mean, this is terrorism."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fellow Twitch content creator Morgan "Frogan" appeared to suggest that Ethan Klein was "racist towards Arabs":

"HE IS ACTUALLY RACIST TO ARABS LMAO. I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR HOW LONG," Frogan said.

Meanwhile, gacha games streamer John "Tectone" chimed in on the debate by writing:

"I think it's very obvious why Hasan avoids debates now 😂😂😂," Tectone wrote.

"Hasan's chat is a f**king absolute one-sided warzone" - xQc reacts to Ethan Klein and HasanAbi mentioning him during their debate

At one point during their debate, Ethan Klein called HasanAbi out for criticizing Felix "xQc" in the past for not moderating his community. In response, the political commentator stated:

Ad

"Ethan, I can't believe you... yes, xQc has actively used his community over the course of many years at this point as he was, you know, doing gamba (gambling) and wanted to f**king keep f**king gambling... to attack me. Okay? There's a difference."

The former Overwatch pro was shocked to hear this and exclaimed:

"Hey, hey, hey! What?! What?! Bro, and I'm the gamba schizo?! How is this even about gamba?!"

Ad

Ad

A few moments later, xQc commented on HasanAbi's live Twitch chat room, calling it a "one-sided warzone." He said:

"I've been one of the biggest advocates of like, 'Guys, listen, I don't think you should hold the chat fully accountable,' whatever. Right? But I always give people some slack for not moderating or moderating, and give praise for moderating or whatever. I'm going to keep it a buck - everything I know and do, Hasan's chat is a f**king absolute one-sided warzone. The s**t that people type in that mothersucker's box is awful!"

Ad

The French-Canadian personality went on to say that HasanAbi's viewers would get banned from Twitch if the "roles were reversed" on the topics they discussed:

"Almost everything that people are very strong opinions about, if you were to reverse the roles on any of these topics, it would be permabanned not in his chat, on the platform. You reverse these takes, you replace let's say it's Jewish or whatever the f**k with another component, any other component, they would get banned off the platform. Legitimately!"

Ad

In addition to the streamers mentioned above, Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" has criticized HasanAbi's stance on the October 7 sexual violence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More