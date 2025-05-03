Destiny slams HasanAbi's comments about reports of sexual violence in October 7 Hamas attack during Ethan Klein debate

Steven "Destiny" was reacting to a debate between "HasanAbi" Piker and Ethan Klein on April 2, 2025, when he slammed the former Twitch streamer over his comments about the reported sexual violence during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The discussion has been going viral on social media, with many clips from the interaction being shared on Reddit and X.

Ad

Note: Discussion of sensitive content, reader's discretion is advised.

During the debate with Ethan Klein, HasanAbi reiterated his views on the October 7, 2023, attack and dismissed reports of "mass r**es" taking place during the incident, saying:

"At that point, I personally took a position where I said very carefully and very deliberately that mass r**es that are directed by Hamas did not happen. There was no evidence for this whatsoever."

Ad

Trending

Klein proceeded to reference a report from The Times of Israel in which multiple individuals shared testimonies about the violence they had allegedly endured on that day.

Later in the debate, HasanAbi remarked:

"Since the article that you [Ethan Klein] mentioned came out, there have been further protection about this. Why have they not led to any real prosecutions?"

At this point, Destiny, who has been at odds with HasanAbi over their political views for years, paused the livestream and said:

Ad

"Prosecutions of an invading army f**king r**ing people and then dying? You don't prosecute people in an active war for r**es. The easy turnaround for this is, 'Oh okay, so you are saying that nobody r**ed anybody in Mariupol?' I don't know if Hasan will say that Russian troops committed any r**es.

Ad

"R**e and the prosecution of r**e is typically done in a criminal court. Not as part of an international humanitarian conflict. That was part of a f**king war! This is sh*t that happens afterwards when you convene a tribunal for f**king war crimes and sh*t! What a crazy standard!"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp 3:48:40

Destiny added:

"'Um, you think there were r**es? Then why haven't any of them been arrested, read their Miranda Rights, given a full jury trial?' Come on, are you f**king serious?"

Destiny claims HasanAbi "can't dynamically engage with anything" while watching his debate with Ethan Klein

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his Kick and YouTube livestream reacting to the debate, Destiny claimed that HasanAbi doesn't have the "intellectual horsepower" to answer Ethan Klein's questions about the topics being discussed.

Destiny further criticized the Twitch streamer's debating skills and claimed he can only recite things but cannot "dynamically engage with anything":

"Hasan can't just say the exaggeration because Hasan doesn't have the intellectual horsepower that can gauge with any of the questions. He has dialogue trees and lines of stuff that he can just read down and recite. He can't dynamically engage with anything that's being said. It's actually insane."

Ad

In related news, Ethan Klein also confronted HasanAbi about a highly controversial sword that was used by iDubbbz in a viral Content Cop video earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More