Destiny slams HasanAbi's comments about reports of sexual violence in October 7 Hamas attack during Ethan Klein debate

Steven "Destiny" was reacting to a debate between "HasanAbi" Piker and Ethan Klein on April 2, 2025, when he slammed the former Twitch streamer over his comments about the reported sexual violence during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The discussion has been going viral on social media, with many clips from the interaction being shared on Reddit and X.
Note: Discussion of sensitive content, reader's discretion is advised.
During the debate with Ethan Klein, HasanAbi reiterated his views on the October 7, 2023, attack and dismissed reports of "mass r**es" taking place during the incident, saying:
"At that point, I personally took a position where I said very carefully and very deliberately that mass r**es that are directed by Hamas did not happen. There was no evidence for this whatsoever."
Klein proceeded to reference a report from The Times of Israel in which multiple individuals shared testimonies about the violence they had allegedly endured on that day.
Later in the debate, HasanAbi remarked:
"Since the article that you [Ethan Klein] mentioned came out, there have been further protection about this. Why have they not led to any real prosecutions?"
At this point, Destiny, who has been at odds with HasanAbi over their political views for years, paused the livestream and said:
"Prosecutions of an invading army f**king r**ing people and then dying? You don't prosecute people in an active war for r**es. The easy turnaround for this is, 'Oh okay, so you are saying that nobody r**ed anybody in Mariupol?' I don't know if Hasan will say that Russian troops committed any r**es.
"R**e and the prosecution of r**e is typically done in a criminal court. Not as part of an international humanitarian conflict. That was part of a f**king war! This is sh*t that happens afterwards when you convene a tribunal for f**king war crimes and sh*t! What a crazy standard!"
Timestamp 3:48:40
Destiny added:
"'Um, you think there were r**es? Then why haven't any of them been arrested, read their Miranda Rights, given a full jury trial?' Come on, are you f**king serious?"
Destiny claims HasanAbi "can't dynamically engage with anything" while watching his debate with Ethan Klein
During his Kick and YouTube livestream reacting to the debate, Destiny claimed that HasanAbi doesn't have the "intellectual horsepower" to answer Ethan Klein's questions about the topics being discussed.
Destiny further criticized the Twitch streamer's debating skills and claimed he can only recite things but cannot "dynamically engage with anything":
"Hasan can't just say the exaggeration because Hasan doesn't have the intellectual horsepower that can gauge with any of the questions. He has dialogue trees and lines of stuff that he can just read down and recite. He can't dynamically engage with anything that's being said. It's actually insane."
In related news, Ethan Klein also confronted HasanAbi about a highly controversial sword that was used by iDubbbz in a viral Content Cop video earlier this year.