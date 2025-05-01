HasanAbi believes Ethan Klein could try to get him banned from Twitch during their upcoming debate

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has expressed his belief that Ethan Klein may invite Steven "Destiny" or Daniel "Dan" Saltman during their upcoming debate in an attempt to get him banned from the platform. On April 30, 2025, Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert posted a two-minute-eight-second video from HasanAbi's recent Just Chatting livestream.

In it, the Turkish-American personality stated that he will be barred from Twitch if Destiny and Dan Saltman appear during his debate with Ethan Klein on May 2, 2025.

He elaborated:

"...Or maybe, he was going to try to bring Dan Saltman on or Destiny on in the hopes that I get banned. Which, I will, by the way. If Dan Saltman or Destiny appears on Friday when we have this conversation, if Ethan is still willing and able to do it, I will get banned. He knows that, which is precisely the reason why I assume he will try to bring them forward just as I called this initially."

Claiming to have spoken with his Twitch representative regarding the situation, the 33-year-old remarked:

"I've already talked to my Twitch rep. I did! Shut the f**k up, I did already! I know! They said, 'No, you will get banned!' Do you understand?"

In response to Drama Alert's X post, HasanAbi voiced his hope that Ethan Klein would "try to talk to him directly" after the latter "tried to deplatform him for almost a year." He added:

"yes pulling in a banned person to a conversation will get me banned off the platform. i hope he doesn’t resort to this & instead tries to talk to me directly after trying to deplatform me for almost a year. “free speech defenders” hate ppl who critique israel. what else is new"

HasanAbi pleads with Ethan Klein not to "try to bring a banned person" during their debate

On May 1, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a screenshot of HasanAbi's messages from the H3 Show's live chat. Stating that he would be compelled to leave the debate if Ethan Klein "tries to bring a banned person" during the livestream, the political commentator wrote:

"hey man, since you talked to sam, i think we could have a more productive convo now, since you seemingly have enough time to watch clips of me? definitely down to do it friday though! peace and love! i can talk now or friday idc, up to you. please dont try to bring a banned person on because i will get banned/will have to leave the conversation."

As previously mentioned, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein will debate on Friday, May 2, 2025. Readers can tune in to the streamers' respective channels at 12:30 PM.

