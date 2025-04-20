Asmongold alleges HasanAbi offered him thousands of dollars in Twitch subs to watch a video critical of Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has alleged that political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" offered him thousands of dollars, in the form of Twitch subscribers, to watch a video criticizing Ethan Klein. While reacting to Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video on the H3 Podcast host, Asmongold claimed that HasanAbi allegedly offered him money to watch Noah Samsen's video, The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide.

While claiming that iDubbbz was "running defense" for Noah Samsen's video, the Texan said:

"I think that Ian is running defense for this by saying and framing it in that way, when the title of the video is the YouTubers that backed... like, I'll show you the video. This is the one that Hasan wanted me to... Hasan wanted to... how many subs was he going to gift me if I watched this video? The whole thing on stream? It was like a huge amount. Right? He really wanted me to watch this. The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide."

Asmongold then claimed that the Turkish-American personality allegedly offered him 500 gifted Twitch subscriptions, which equals $2,500:

"500 subs, yeah, there it was. And, like to say that a YouTuber backs a genocide, this is a pretty heavy accusation, right? This is a really haevy accusation. This isn't being critical of how they are talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict. This is someone saying that, not only are you talking about it, but you are actively promoting the ethnic cleansing of a group of people."

Asmongold suggests he would never speak with HasanAbi

Another video from Asmongold's recent livestream surfaced on X, in which he suggested that he would never speak with HasanAbi. While commenting on Hasan's recent conflict with Dan Saltman, when the political commentator allegedly called the Redact CEO a "diddler," Zack said:

"Hasan called Dan a diddler, and he said I have to delete half of my hard drive because of a rule against lolis, why would I... are you kidding me?! Why would I talk to somebody like that even for a second? Absolutely not! No, bro, that's done! Abolsultey not. Yeah, don't go around and say s**t like that about people, that's nuts! It's very, very weird."

In other news, HasanAbi recently called out Felix "xQc," Asmongold, and others for criticizing his associate and Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan." Expressing his displeasure, the 33-year-old stated that the reaction to Frogan "from everyone" had been "gross."

