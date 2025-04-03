Ethan Klein and SomeOrdinaryGamers demand retraction from Noah Samsen over his video about YouTubers supporting genocide

During an episode of H3 Podcast released on April 2, 2025, Ethan Klein announced that he and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" had sent a letter of retraction to Noah Samsen regarding his YouTube video about content creators supporting genocide. The online community has been discussing the ongoing conflict between Samsen and certain political streamers for weeks.

For context, in March 2025, Samsen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide. The thumbnail featured various content creators, including Destiny, Ethan Klein, and SomeOrdinaryGamers, and critiqued their views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Both Klein and SomeOrdinaryGamers had previously discussed the possibility of pursuing legal action due to the video’s content.

On April 2, 2025, it appears that the first step toward legal action has been taken. Both parties sent a joint letter to Samsen, demanding a retraction of the comments they believe to be defamatory. The 16-page document outlines several statements made by Samsen and requests that he retract them.

The 'Conclusion' section of the letter reads:

"Our clients demand that you provide retraction and correction of all the defamatory statements identified in this letter in compliance with California Civil Code Section 48a."

What are the alleged defamatory statements Ethan Klein and SomeOrdinaryGamers want Noah Samsen to retract?

The 16-page letter, sent by Ethan Klein and SomeOrdinaryGamers' legal team, identifies six separate "defamatory statements."

The first of these is related to the thumbnail used in Noah Samsen's video. As mentioned before, the thumbnail for The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide features images of content creators whom Samsen criticizes, including the complainants, set against a backdrop of rubble from a war-torn city with the Israeli flag displayed prominently on top.

The rest of the alleged defamatory statements are quotes from Samsen’s video.

Screenshot of the "defamatory" thumbnail that was shared by Ethan Klein on Instagram (Image via h3h3hproductions/Instagram)

Below is a list of the statements, as referenced in the retraction letter, which was shared by Klein during the April 2 episode of H3 Podcast:

Second statement: "In the Content Nuke, you can find just about every type of what we just looked at in terms of manufacturing consent. Ethan spreads atrocity propaganda. he shares the Hamas rapes hoax - the same hoax that was used by the Western media, the US government and the Israeli government to justify genocide."

Third statement: "Ethan spreads overt misinformation. Just straight up lies about Hezbollah and Ansal Allah (or the Houthis) in order to delegitimize their struggle against Israel's genocide. He cites baseless claims from Saudi propaganda outlets to attack the Houthis. He also cites a documentary about Ansar Allah, which he uses as proof of the claim that they brought back slavery when the documentary wasn't even about the Houthis; it was about the Yemeni government before the Houthi takeover."

Fourth statement: "He[Ethan Klein] spreads long debunked Nakba denialist talking points. Talking points that have been used for decades to legitimize Israeli colonization of Palestine."

Fifth statement: "Ethan cites sources that contradict his own claims directly, such as the UN report he claims proves the Hamas mass rape allegation - which the report itself denies."

Sixth statement: "He[Ethan] spends 20 minutes in the video smearing a 19-year-old survivor of the US-backed Saudi genocide in Yemen as a terrorist with zero credible evidence."

Noah Samsen has yet to publicly address the allegations of defamation. Readers should note that SomeOrdinaryGamers joined Ethan Klein in the latest H3 Podcast episode to discuss the letter after the host read it in full for his audience.

