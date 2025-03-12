Ethan Klein calls out YouTubers accusing him of supporting genocide

On March 11, 2025, Ethan Klein called out certain YouTubers for accusing him of supporting genocide. In an Instagram story, Klein shared a screenshot of a YouTube video, titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide, by content creator Noah Samsen. The thumbnail featured Klein alongside political commentators like Destiny and Muthar "SomeOrdinaryGamers," with an Israel flag in the background.

Ad

Klein suggested that the allegation was linked to his ongoing feud with Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker:

"God these breadtubers are such pathetic f**king rats. When the f**k did I ever support a genocide?????? I criticize your idol Hasan and you all resort to straight-up character assassination and horrific lies."

Ethan Klein's post about "breadtubers" accusing him of supporting genocide (Image via h3h3productions/Instagram)

Klein wrote that falsehoods were being spread about him, adding how these online attacks had intensified to the point where Child Protective Services (CPS) had been called to his home:

Ad

Trending

"A campaign which resulted in the CPS call and harassment like I've never experienced in my 15 years on YouTube. F**K you and F**K your movement. Socialism deserves better representatives."

Ethan Klein thanks Tipster for his support amid CPS controversy

Ethan Klein's CPS controversy has garnered a lot of attention on social media and within streaming communities. Twitch streamer Denims made public remarks about the incident, discussing claims that Klein’s children had allegedly contracted Giardia infections. This led to a series of online exchanges and further tension between them.

Ad

In support of Klein, fellow content creator Tipster blocked Denims, publicly stating that he could not condone harassment. Klein later acknowledged Tipster's gesture in an Instagram story, playfully calling him the "big tip."

Ethan Klein thanking Tipster (image via h3h3productions/instagram)

Tipster has continued to defend Klein. On March 11, 2025, he shared a post on X, suggesting that he was being criticized for showing his support to the YouTuber:

Ad

"Apparently my support of Palestinians isn’t valid because I don’t condone harassing Ethan Klien’s family. My support is only valid if I approve of the use of fraudulent CPS calls as a form of targeted harassment. How exactly does this free the people of Gaza? I’m so confused."

Ethan Klein's "Content Nuke" about HasanAbi has sparked debate within the political sections of the Twitch community. Here is a breakdown of some of the allegations Klein made against HasanAbi in the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback