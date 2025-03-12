  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Ethan Klein calls out YouTubers accusing him of supporting genocide

Ethan Klein calls out YouTubers accusing him of supporting genocide

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 12, 2025 03:58 GMT
Ethan Klein slams YouTubers for &quot;horrific lies&quot; about him supposedly supporting genocide (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)
Ethan Klein (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

On March 11, 2025, Ethan Klein called out certain YouTubers for accusing him of supporting genocide. In an Instagram story, Klein shared a screenshot of a YouTube video, titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide, by content creator Noah Samsen. The thumbnail featured Klein alongside political commentators like Destiny and Muthar "SomeOrdinaryGamers," with an Israel flag in the background.

Ad

Klein suggested that the allegation was linked to his ongoing feud with Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker:

"God these breadtubers are such pathetic f**king rats. When the f**k did I ever support a genocide?????? I criticize your idol Hasan and you all resort to straight-up character assassination and horrific lies."
Ethan Klein&#039;s post about &quot;breadtubers&quot; accusing him of supporting genocide (Image via h3h3productions/Instagram)
Ethan Klein's post about "breadtubers" accusing him of supporting genocide (Image via h3h3productions/Instagram)

Klein wrote that falsehoods were being spread about him, adding how these online attacks had intensified to the point where Child Protective Services (CPS) had been called to his home:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A campaign which resulted in the CPS call and harassment like I've never experienced in my 15 years on YouTube. F**K you and F**K your movement. Socialism deserves better representatives."

Ethan Klein thanks Tipster for his support amid CPS controversy

Ethan Klein's CPS controversy has garnered a lot of attention on social media and within streaming communities. Twitch streamer Denims made public remarks about the incident, discussing claims that Klein’s children had allegedly contracted Giardia infections. This led to a series of online exchanges and further tension between them.

Ad

In support of Klein, fellow content creator Tipster blocked Denims, publicly stating that he could not condone harassment. Klein later acknowledged Tipster's gesture in an Instagram story, playfully calling him the "big tip."

Ethan Klein thanking Tipster (image via h3h3productions/instagram)
Ethan Klein thanking Tipster (image via h3h3productions/instagram)

Tipster has continued to defend Klein. On March 11, 2025, he shared a post on X, suggesting that he was being criticized for showing his support to the YouTuber:

Ad
"Apparently my support of Palestinians isn’t valid because I don’t condone harassing Ethan Klien’s family. My support is only valid if I approve of the use of fraudulent CPS calls as a form of targeted harassment. How exactly does this free the people of Gaza? I’m so confused."

Ethan Klein's "Content Nuke" about HasanAbi has sparked debate within the political sections of the Twitch community. Here is a breakdown of some of the allegations Klein made against HasanAbi in the video.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी