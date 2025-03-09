Ethan Klein and Denims CPS controversy explained

H3 Podcast host and popular YouTube Ethan Klein has become embroiled in a new controversy after the CPS (Child Protective Services) were called to his home. It all started on March 8, 2025, when Ethan Klein disclosed that someone had filed a false report with the CPS about mistreatment of his children.

According to the 39-year-old, the Child Protective Services was notified that his son, Sunny, was "crawling around and eating" dog feces. Claiming that the situation had been turned into a "narrative" that spread in the r/h3snark community, Klein stated:

"It turned into this Snark narrative that our house is a mess, that there's dog s**t everywhere, and that Sunny is eating s**t and getting giardia, and you know, etcetera. It culminated in somebody, finally, an anonymous call went into them (CPS) on the third, saying that they were someone that works at the house and they wanted to report us because our kids are crawling around and eating dog s**t and getting viruses."

The content creator also described what the CPS agent said when they arrived at his house:

"When he (CPS) first showed up, he's like, 'Somebody you know who made the report,' and I'm like, 'No, okay.' I mean yeah, you could easily impersonate."

A video of Twitch streamer Denims sharing her thoughts on Ethan Klein's children surfaces

On March 8, 2025, a minute-long video from Twitch streamer Denims' broadcast was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, she discussed whether or not Ethan Klein's children were infected with giardia due to dog feces.

While reading a three-year-old post on the r/h3h3productions subreddit titled "Ethan the dog poops are 100% attracting flies," Denims remarked:

"'Didn't his kids get, like, giardia from the dog poop around the house?' Dude, in what world, do you... this is something, like, my brain... it breaks my brain. It, like, literally breaks my brain. Because I don't think I am, like, the meanest person. But I feel like anything that gets worse over time, needs to be get care of immediately."

Ethan Klein asks his community to share clips of Denims talking about the incident, says he would "love to sue" her for defamation and "other things"

At the one-hour-31-minute mark of the 119th episode of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein stated that he would "do everything" to seek justice against certain people. He then asked his community to share videos of Denims discussing his children and the dog feces incident:

"I make no apology and I will do everything that I can to hold any of these people to justice in any possible way that I can. And, that's what's going to happen. That's what's going to be happening. And... if you guys have any other clips of Denims saying that our kids... anything about our kids in the dog thing, I would love it if you guys can compile that for me. Just in general, if there's anyone in the audience because I don't want to miss anything."

Timestamp - 01:31:29

Furthermore, Ethan Klein stated that he would "love to sue" Denims for defamation and "other things":

"So, if you know of anything or if you want to help us look, you can send it to us on what? Discord, Dan? Yeah, let us know because I'd love to sue her for defamation, amongst other things."

Denims responds to those blaming her for calling the CPS on Ethan Klein

During an eventual Just Chatting Twitch livestream, Denims responded to those blaming her after the CPS was called on Ethan Klein. While claiming that it was "very bizarre" for her to be blamed for the situation, the streamer said:

"They were saying that apparently the call was from someone who knew them or, at least, they tipped the CPS agents that ended up showing up. I think it's very bizarre for him trying to blame me even remotely. I remember he tried to blame me and, like, Trisha Paytas for this as well, which is very bizzare."

Denims went on to refer to Ethan Klein as a "loser":

"That's just pathetic. That's just a comment on you being a pathetic loser... that you would rather spend your time editing a video that is in unbelievably in poor taste, not well-researched, just pathetic overall. Instead of spending time with your f**king family. That's just you being a loser."

On the same day (March 8, 2025), Ethan Klein shared a series of Instagram Stories. In one of them, he stated that the CPS agent spoke with his child's pediatrician, and that the tests they ordered revealed the child did not have giardia.

