Ethan Klein shows alleged message suggesting that r/h3snark moderators are being removed amid recent controversy

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has showcased an alleged message indicating that the r/h3snark moderators are being removed in light of their recent controversy. For those unaware, the r/h3snark moderator team announced on February 18, 2025, that the subreddit would be taking a break.

In response, Klein posted an Instagram Story in which he called the forum's members "sc*mbags":

"It won't save you sc*mbags from what's coming. I can't wait for your family, friends, work, and school to know what you've been up to."

In a subsequent social media post, the 39-year-old seemed to confirm civil litigation against the r/h3snark subreddit:

"It's called a subpoena, not doxxing. It's a routine part of civil litigation. And all I need is an IP address, which is held for 100+ days, even if you erase your account. This network of sock puppet account will not save you, snarker."

Earlier today (February 19, 2025), Ethan Klein posted another Instagram Story, in which he displayed an alleged private message indicating that the r/h3snark subreddit moderators were being removed.

Commenting on the situation, the YouTuber wrote:

"Snark cleaning house in their paranoia, I feel terrible for them :(... how'd I get this dm??"

Ethan Klein's Instagram Story posted on February 19, 2025, in which he revealed the alleged message (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

What was written in the alleged message about the r/h3snark subreddit moderators being removed that Ethan Klein showcased?

In the alleged private message that Ethan Klein showed in his Instagram Story, someone appeared to inform a r/h3snark subreddit moderator that they were being removed. While claiming to be dealing with "some serious safety issues," the individual stated that they could not provide more information about the situation:

"I'm really sorry to let you know that we had to remove you as a moderator. Lately, we've been facing some serious safety issues, with people actively trying to dox or harm our moderators. The situation has escalated to a point where we had no choice but to make the tough call to prioritize the safety of all our mods. Unfortunately, we can't share more details right now. I really wish we could provide more info, but in the past, giving out specifics has added to the very risks we're trying to avoid."

The person then expressed gratitude to the subreddit moderator for their efforts:

"I want you to know how much I appreciate everything you've done as a moderator and the time we've spent working together. Your efforts and dedication have meant a lot, and I completely understand if you're not happy about this decision. Just know it wasn't easy, and it's all about keeping safety as our top priority. I'm really sorry things have turned out this way. Please know this decision came from a place of caring for everyone's well-being. Thanks again for everything, and I'm really sorry it came to this. I'll always be grateful for the time we spent online together."

In other news, Ethan Klein has claimed that an "organized harassment campaign" against him and his wife, Hila Klein, is happening on Reddit.

