"Yikes": Netizens react as streamer drops out of college live in hopes of attending Kai Cenat's content creator university

A streamer by the name of "corey2u" has garnered attention on social media after he dropped out of college live on camera in hopes of attending Twitch star Kai Cenat's content creator university. On March 6, 2025, corey2u shared a one-minute-two-second video on X. Claiming that he dropped out of college to "pursue his talents," he expressed his desire to enroll in Cenat's "streamer university."

While showing that he was dropping out of his Georgia State University classes, corey2u exclaimed:

"I am going to be dropping out of college live on stream in front of y'all, to pursue my talents, to be able to attempt to enroll into Kai Cenat's streamer university. This is literally me in school. Like, this is no troll s**t. I'm withdrawing. Oh, hell yeah! I'm going to withdraw. So, here we are, let me make sure I'm not leaking nothing again, bro. And I am officially dropped out of Georgia State University! I have officially withdrawn!"

Here's a screenshot that corey2u showcased as proof of his withdrawal from college:

Streamer corey2u shows he had withdrawn from his college to attend Kai Cenat's special event (Image via @corey2u/X)

Netizens on X had a lot to say about corey2u's decision to drop out of college to attend Kai Cenat's special event, the official details of which have yet to be revealed.

"I respect the hustle but does he not realized that he’s the chances of him gonna picked is one in a million 😭😭" @Orangezzzs commented.

"bro is either gonna blow up and change his family’s life or go homeless… no in the middle,"@luanaxbelle wrote.

"It’s not too late to pick them books back up big bro," @__highsociety13 replied.

"So bro had a 2.2 GPA I’d quit too😭😭" @_Briillo posted.

What has Kai Cenat said about his "streamer university"?

During a Twitch stream on February 14, 2025, Kai Cenat announced that he intends to launch a "streamer university" for a weekend. Claiming that he would be "renting" a university that would provide facilities such as dorms for male and female content creators, the New Yorker said:

"I'm going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I'm going to rent it out. I'm going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you're big, no matter if you're a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend. I will get dorms. Boys will have their own s**t, girls will have their own s**t. I'm principal. So, I get to have my own office and all this types of s**t."

Furthermore, Cenat hoped to collaborate with internet sensations such as Jimmy "MrBeast" and Mark Rober, who could teach finance and science respectively, to those attending his event over the weekend.

