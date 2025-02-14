Kai Cenat plans on launching a "streaming university" for a weekend, wants MrBeast to teach finance

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has announced that he plans to rent a university for a weekend to educate streamers and content creators. In a one-minute-27-second video posted on X, the New Yorker claimed that he would offer enrollment forms and applications to streamers, who could broadcast the entire weekend from the institution:

"I'm going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I'm going to rent it out. I'm going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you're big, no matter if you're a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend. I will get dorms. Boys will have their own s**t, girls will have their own s**t. I'm principal. So, I get to have my own office and all this types of s**t. All right?"

Kai Cenat then elaborated on the types of classes his "streamer university" would offer, stating that he would like to work with Jimmy "MrBeast," who would teach finance.

The 23-year-old also said he wanted to collaborate with Mark Rober, who could teach science:

"In terms of the classes and s**t, for example, I would love to do some s**t where n****s that got science, Mark Rober as the professor for that day, and he's doing crazy experiments for everybody's stream. I would love to do s**t like that! Say there is a financial class, MrBeast in that motherf**ker. Like, n****s is really streaming MrBeast breaking down, asking questions. You'll be able to ask questions. You'll be able to ask about different s**t! You feel me? That's what I want to do!"

Furthermore, Cenat stated that there is a chance that streamers enrolled at his university will not "make it":

"Now listen, now because you've enrolled, don't mean you can make it. Some may be denied and some may be able to go through. And you may have to re-enroll the next time, the next semester. You feel me?"

Kai Cenat seeks assistance from a PC building company to provide systems for his "streamer university"

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat sought assistance from PC building companies, asking them to provide computer systems for his "streamer university." He said:

"I'm going to try to find a PC company to collab with me. Give everyone PCs for the dorm and s**t, so that they could do their setups. If you want to be a desktop n***a in your dorm and you want to have a desktop stream, so be it. If you want to be the n***a that be an IRL streamer and s**t, so be it."

In other news, Kai Cenat has announced that he is leaving Atlanta and relocating to another city. This sparked speculation among fans, with some contending he was moving in with his girlfriend. Others believed he was moving to a different city for the Batman Arkham gaming marathon.

