Ethan Klein says someone called CPS over safety concerns for his children, intends to protest outside Reddit headquarters

Ethan Klein, the host of H3 Podcast, has stated that someone made a false report to CPS (Child Protective Services) over the treatment of his children. He added that the anonymous caller could provide "enough" details to make their story believable:

"It turned into this Snark (r/h3snark) narrative that our house is a mess, that there's dog sh*t everywhere and that Sunny is eating sh*t and getting giardia. It culminated in somebody, an anonymous call, went into them (CPS) on the 3rd saying that they were someone that works at the house and they wanted to report us because our kids are crawling around and eating dog sh*t and getting viruses."

Klein hinted that the person responsible possibly collected information from H3 Podcast. He said:

"They were able to provide enough details because of what I said on the show to make it appear that it was somebody (known to Ethan Klein). When he (CPS) first showed up, he's like, 'Somebody you know who made the report,' and I'm like, 'No, okay.' I mean yeah, you could easily impersonate."

"I'm filing a police report" - Ethan Klein wants to find the anonymous caller

YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein took to his Instagram stories to share an update on the situation. He revealed that he is planning to file a police report, suggesting that he is attempting to uncover the identity of the anonymous caller:

"I am filing a police report about the fraudulent CPS call. Tips are anonymous, unless they break the law."

Klein also suggested that he might stage a protest outside Reddit's headquarters in San Francisco. For context, the YouTuber had previously issued a legal notice against r/h3snark. He may be implying that members of this group were responsible for filing the CPS report.

Klein wrote:

"I am working on getting permits to protest outside Reddit HQ."

For those unaware, back in January 2025, Ethan Klein issued several DMCA takedowns against r/h3snark, a subreddit primarily dedicated to criticizing him. In February, one of the moderators announced that the subreddit would be taking a break.

