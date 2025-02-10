"Taking a break from killing unarmed children": Twitch streamer Denims comments on Ethan Klein's wife Hila Klein

A video of Twitch streamer Denims commenting on H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, has garnered attention on social media. On February 9, 2025, a 34-second video from Denims' recent broadcast surfaced on X. In it, she reacted to Hila and Ethan Klein's comments about being an "orbiter" of Kick streamer Steven "Destiny."

Hila Klein said:

"Do they know that if you open a subreddit, that still doesn't make you an orbiter of Destiny? (Ethan Klein says, 'I don't know him!') Just to, like, bring her back to reality for a second... if you opened the Destiny subreddit, it does not make you an orbiter of Destiny (Ethan Klein responds, 'They disagree.')."

In response, Denims remarked:

"Guys, the IDF member is bringing us back to reality. Okay? The IDF member is bravely taking a break from killing unarmed children to bring us back to reality. Sorry! Terror babies. It's terror babies. Sorry."

Twitch streamer Denims claims Ethan Klein's recent comments about her are "actual defamation"

During the same livestream, Denims claimed that Ethan Klein's comments about her on the H3 Show episode titled Hasan Piker Is A Cowardly Liar were defamatory. While alleging that Destiny's audience "cut and spliced" her video, which Klein reacted to during his podcast episode, Denims stated:

"I'm like 99% sure this is... actual defamation. 'Did he edit your video and react to it? I'm confused.' Destiny's simps cut and spliced my video... and he watched two spliced clips. Because I believe this woman speaking out about her experience. I think it takes a lot of courage to speak out about your experience. And, by default, I believe women who talk about their experiences. That is where I start."

Timestamp - 02:14:08

The Twitch streamer then called out the 39-year-old by saying:

"But you didn't include this in your original video. You didn't include this in your follow-up stream. You kept bringing up someone who did not experience first-hand sexual assault. I also mentioned, in my video, that I believe that sexual assault happened on October 7, but you didn't want to show your audience that because you want to paint me as a rape apologist, to make your sexist comments about me seem acceptable."

Denims made headlines in January 2025 when she accused Destiny of threatening to share recordings that were taken without her consent.

