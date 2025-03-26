SomeOrdinaryGamers announces he is exploring legal action against YouTuber Noah Samsen after being called a "genocide supporter"

YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" announced on March 25, 2025, that he is considering legal action against fellow content creator Noah Samsen. This comes after Samsen uploaded a video earlier this month titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide, which featured SomeOrdinaryGamers, Turkey Tom, Ethan Klein, and Destiny in the thumbnail, along with an image of an Israeli flag in the background.

SomeOrdinaryGamers ended his hiatus from X on March 11, 2025, to address the accusation, firmly denying that he had supported any form of genocide in his commentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict. He also labeled the video slanderous and responded to HasanAbi, another political streamer, who had praised it as "great" in an Instagram post.

SomeOrdinaryGamers shared a screenshot of a statement explaining that, while he does not want to financially harm Noah Samsen, he cannot allow any defamatory content to damage his online career. He then confirmed that he is exploring legal action against the YouTuber. The relevant portion of the statement reads:

"In regards to Noah and his defamation. I never want to financially harm or bring a lawsuit to a creator, but slander like this is far too extreme and unchecked which is at this time we are exploring legal action against Noah for Defamation/Slander."

SomeOrdinaryGamers says Noah Samsen's YouTube videos labeling him a "genocide supporter" have affected his professional and personal life

In his statement, SomeOrdinaryGamers further stated that the alleged defamatory content had negatively impacted both his personal and professional life. He claimed that neither he nor his team could find any clip in Noah Samsen's video that supported the accusation of genocide:

"In the last couple weeks, A YouTuber Noah Samsen has uploaded a few videos labeling me as a "genocide supporter" in the title and thumbnail of the video. Today me and the team sat down to watch them and could not find a single clip of me supporting the Israeli government or any of its genocidal practice. Normally I'd not engage with this discourse but this has affected my business and has bleed into my personal life."

The streamer also emphasized that, as a Muslim, he stands firmly against "injustices by the IDF."

"As a Muslim I have always supported my people and I've never talked about this topic with much political knowledge, that said you don't need to be knowledgeable to stand against the injustices by the IDF, journalists and civilians have recently been killed in a wave of attacks ending a short lived ceasefire. That is never okay and needs to end and I hope in my lifetime it does."

SomeOrdinaryGamers is not the only content creator to criticize Noah Samsen's video. Ethan Klein also condemned the video shortly after its release a few weeks ago.

