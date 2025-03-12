SomeOrdinaryGamers returns to X and responds to allegations that he "defended genocide"

YouTuber Mutahar Anas, also known as "SomeOrdinaryGamers," has returned to X, months after he deleted his official account in August 2024. On March 12, 2025, SomeOrdinaryGamers shared a screenshot of Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" recent Instagram Story.

It featured YouTuber Noah Samsen's video titled, The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide, with the thumbnail showcasing the names of the following content creators:

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, aka "Destiny"

Thomas "Turkey Tom"

SomeOrdinaryGamers

Ethan Klein

Mutahar responded to allegations that he "defended genocide" by telling HasanAbi to "vet out slander before promoting" it. He added:

"I get watching other people’s videos is all you’re really good at, but try vetting out slander before promoting @hasanthehun. I have never defended (or “backed”) the Israeli genocide on innocent Gazans. Never will I ever."

Netizens had a lot to say about SomeOrdinaryGamers' first post after returning to Elon Musk's social media platform:

"He’s not really good at watching other people’s videos. He gets up and leaves most of the time lol," X user @acidropOSY remarked.

"Now you're back on drama? This'll be fun." X user @level94836 commented.

"Welcome back, man, but I'm also sorry that this was what dragged you back here," X user @DefonCocaine posted.

"Muta, it's Hasan, you should expect him to go after anyone who he disagrees with." X user @ClassicSpace101 tweeted.

Why did SomeOrdinaryGamers delete his X account?

In a YouTube video uploaded on August 23, 2024, Mutahar explained why he deleted his official X account. According to him, staying on the social media platform provided no "benefit." He also believed that using X was a "total waste of time."

He elaborated:

"Now, there are a couple of reasons for it. One of them is - it actually doesn't really do any benefit. We, actually, ran the numbers, and cost-benefit analysis-wise, using X was a total waste of time, and actually offered no benefit to the YouTube channel whatsoever."

Mutahar also suggested that content posted by controversial personalities such as Nico "Sneako" and Andrew Tate influenced his decision to leave X:

"A couple of days ago, I saw a Sneako post, and it's funny because... I don't even follow him! And, it's a literal AI image of two Jewish guys, okay? They had a Black dude in the middle, and the Black guy had his, you know, head removed. It was kind of like a lobotomy or something like that. But the brain was replaced with fried chicken."

In addition to SomeOrdinaryGamers, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has responded to allegations about him supporting genocide.

