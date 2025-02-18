"It hurts my feelings": Sneako claims he made shockingly little money on X despite posting content every day

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" claims to have made a shockingly low amount of money on X, despite posting content on the platform every day. During a recent livestream on Parti.com, the New Yorker claimed that an influencer named Ashley was being paid $7,000 "every two weeks" to post content on Elon Musk's platform.

While saying he was posting the "best videos" on X, Sneako added that he had earned just $70 the previous month:

"Ashley is getting paid $7,000 every two weeks. Not every month, $7k every two weeks to post on X. I'm posting the best videos, not only on X, but I think on YouTube, and last month, chat, did you see how much it was? Did you see how much it was? $70. Elon, $70!"

The permanently banned Twitch streamer added that he "doesn't need the money." However, he claimed that receiving $70 for the content he posted on X "hurt his feelings":

"I don't need the money. I don't need Elon's money. But that's just... it's like... what the f**k? Like, keep it. At that point, keep the money. It hurts my feelings, that's how little it is. If I got zero, I would have more pride. It's just... my aura depletes when that happens."

Fans had a lot to say about Sneako's claims:

"A single video everyday is little to earn on X. He also probably don't engage his followers or reactions to his post," X user @Context2X commented.

"Lmao Sneako thought he was gonna retire off X payouts—bro basically grinding daily just to afford a DoorDash meal. 😂" X user @StasStriker posted.

"He is redpill after all so his account isn’t gunna do well," X user @MOTIONMANFRLFEL remarked.

"Just bc u post content everyday doesn’t mean ur automatically going to make thousands of dollars. Nobody watches his s**t plain and simple," X user @SwiftPilot420 wrote.

Sneako recently stated that "Drake is better" while criticizing Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance

Sneako made headlines on February 10, 2025, when he criticized Kendrick Lamar for his halftime show performance at Super Bowl LIX. While expressing his joy that people "don't need to pretend anymore," the Rumble streamer claimed that "Drake is better" than Lamar.

Furthermore, he claimed that "nobody" wants to see a performance that is "equivalent to a BLM protest" in "today's America."

