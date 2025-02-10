"Drake is better": Sneako calls out Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show and praises Drake

Controversial streamer Sneako set himself on a mission for 2025, to make uploadable content every day, throughout the year. As a part of this, he released a video on X, with the caption "DRAKE IS BETTER THAN KENDRICK". This leaves no room for speculation regarding the streamer's thoughts on the ongoing Kendrick Lamar-Drake hip-hop feud.

The broader picture here was not the rap feud though. Sneako aimed to bring about a larger conversation on cultural shifts, and he used Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show as an example:

"I'm very glad we don't need to pretend anymore. Drake is better than Kendrick Lamar... I watched the halftime show to see the cultural shift happen."

To sum it up, the streamer is under the impression that Kendrick's halftime performance catered to morals rather than entertainment. He supplemented this by pointing out the crowd's minimal knowledge of the rapper's song lyrics and the lack of energy in the stands:

Trending

"In today's America, nobody wants to see a performance that's equivalent to a BLM protest, they want to dance."

Expand Tweet

Essentially, the streamer claims that nowadays, people care less about a message and more about having a good time. He drew a comparison between public reactions to Taylor Swift (whom he referred to as "America's former sweetheart") and Donald Trump to support this notion:

"It's the same reason when they see America's former sweetheart on the big screen, everyone boos like she's Hitler, but when the media's most hated President ever waves, everyone starts cheering. This is a clear sign of a cultural shift happening."

Overall, Sneako is under the impression that the age of "fake morality" is over, and no longer do people wish to seek fame online by "pretending to be good people".

"We want to see Ye": Sneako defends Kanye West's latest social media outbursts while discussing free speech

Sneako speaks for Kanye West's recent wild posts in a recent X video (Image via @sneako/X)

Sneako's first video segment ended with him talking about what people want to see. In his eyes, the world is now looking for something raw and unfiltered, and a prime example of the same is Kanye "Ye" West's recent X posts:

"Nobody wants to see Ice Spice repping the antichrist on the big screen anymore, we want to see Ye on Nitrous at the dentist."

For context, Kanye West recently made a series of controversial posts on X, where he expressed antisemitic sentiments, including praising Hitler and identifying himself as a Nazi. These posts drew widespread condemnation and led to calls for his removal from the platform.

On February 10, 2025, Ye deactivated his account on the platform. Sneako seemingly mistook the rapper's voluntary deactivation for a suspension from X. In reaction, he beckoned Elon Musk (the platform's CEO) to reinstate the account, believing that Kanye did not violate the website's terms:

"This is a message directly to Elon Musk - If you could please unban Ye on X because you promised a website with free speech. From what we understand he didn't violate anything that constitutes censorship."

In anticipation of a potential suspension, Sneako created yzy-twts.com, a website where the rapper's latest and viral messages can be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback