Exploring HasanAbi’s association with Frogan as political commentator hits back at xQc and others for criticizing the streamer

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" and fellow streamer Morgan "Frogan" recently appeared in Ian "iDubbbz's" viral Content Cop video on Ethan Klein (H3 Podcast). The video has garnered mixed reactions from netizens, including backlash for featuring Frogan, who has had past controversies and Twitch suspensions.

Those who follow Hasan will know that Frogan has an already established professional and personal relationship with the former. Frogan gained prominence as a moderator for Hasan's Twitch channel and Discord server.

Frogan has also become a streamer herself. She even won the "Rising Star" award at the 2023 Streamer Awards. Like Hasan, her content also focuses on political commentary and social issues.

The two have also collaborated in the past. Hasan, in particular, has defended Frogan on multiple occasions. When asked to "fire" her, Hasan said that Frogan is "her own person" and dismissed rumors that he had "fired" her from his community.

"Everybody acts like Frogan is the f**king anti-Christ" - HasanAbi claps back at xQc and more

HasanAbi recently pushed back against the criticism Frogan has been receiving, particularly from the likes of Felix "xQc" and Zack "Asmongold." He said:

"The reaction to Frogan from everyone, including xQc, is so f**king gross. Everybody acts like Frogan is the f**king anti-Christ, and it is so transparent with these f**king losers. You can have disagreements with Frogan if you want but their reaction is so visceral."

He also insinuated that the criticism stemmed from racism:

"Like, Asmongold, xQc, I saw some of them go f**king viral too. Like, yeah, bro, she's hijabi and don't even for a f**king moment act like that does not contribute to this."

Frogan is considered a controversial streamer due to past feuds. Reacting to her recent inclusion in iDubbz's Content Cop video, xQc said:

"Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them?"

Earlier this year, Ethan Klein released a 'Content Nuke' video targeting HasanAbi and Frogan. Following the video, Frogan shared that she had been receiving death threats and facing harassment.

