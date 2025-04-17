Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has reacted to the recent "Content Cop" video posted by Ian "iDubbbz." The video talks about YouTuber and Podcaster Ethan Klein (creator of the H3 Podcast). Interestingly, iDubbbz begins the video with an introductory skit-like performance featuring fellow Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi," DenimsTV, and Morgan "Frogan."
xQc, however, didn't quite fancy the inclusion of these creators, labeling them as being the most "content coppable" (essentially insinuating that these streamers are quite controversial themselves). Reacting to the opening act of the video, the streamer said:
"Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them? I can't, I can't."
What is iDubbbz's Content Cop video about?
American YouTuber iDubbbz (or iDubbbzTV) recently released a brand new Content Cop video. This is a long-running series on his channel, where he critiques other YouTubers' and streamers' content and behavior. His latest target was H3 Podcast's Ethan Klein.
In the newest video, iDubbbz calls out Ethan Klein for his alleged political stance supporting Israel, claiming that much of Ethan's content was "not accurate", while calling it "propaganda." This also contributed to Ethan's falling out with his former friend and collaborator, HasanAbi.
The video also explores other topics and delves into Ethan and Hila Klein criticizing iDubbbz for being friends with Denims (a political streamer who has previously criticized Ethan). It's worth noting that iDubbbz and Ethan have previously collaborated.
As mentioned earlier, Ethan Klein has had a falling out with HasanAbi. iDubbbz described the situation as Ethan "harassing" HasanAbi over the past year. It's also worth noting that Ethan had released a one-hour and 45-minute-long "Content Nuke" video targeting Hasan.
What did Ethan Klein say about iDubbbz's Content Cop video?
Ethan Klein, who was live on his H3 Podcast when iDubbbz released the video, gave a live reaction to it. His initial response was one of disbelief, as he hadn't expected the video would have to do with him:
"Literally f**king, unreal. And it's just so pathetic too, talk about a bandwagon. Like bro, this is the edgy cool content you're trying to make a play to f**king warm up to?"
As Ethan Klein's and HasanAbi’s fan bases are often considered controversial, the recent Content Cop video has elicited mixed reactions from the wider community.