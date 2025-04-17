Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has reacted to the recent "Content Cop" video posted by Ian "iDubbbz." The video talks about YouTuber and Podcaster Ethan Klein (creator of the H3 Podcast). Interestingly, iDubbbz begins the video with an introductory skit-like performance featuring fellow Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi," DenimsTV, and Morgan "Frogan."

Ad

xQc, however, didn't quite fancy the inclusion of these creators, labeling them as being the most "content coppable" (essentially insinuating that these streamers are quite controversial themselves). Reacting to the opening act of the video, the streamer said:

"Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them? I can't, I can't."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is iDubbbz's Content Cop video about?

American YouTuber iDubbbz (or iDubbbzTV) recently released a brand new Content Cop video. This is a long-running series on his channel, where he critiques other YouTubers' and streamers' content and behavior. His latest target was H3 Podcast's Ethan Klein.

In the newest video, iDubbbz calls out Ethan Klein for his alleged political stance supporting Israel, claiming that much of Ethan's content was "not accurate", while calling it "propaganda." This also contributed to Ethan's falling out with his former friend and collaborator, HasanAbi.

Ad

Ad

The video also explores other topics and delves into Ethan and Hila Klein criticizing iDubbbz for being friends with Denims (a political streamer who has previously criticized Ethan). It's worth noting that iDubbbz and Ethan have previously collaborated.

As mentioned earlier, Ethan Klein has had a falling out with HasanAbi. iDubbbz described the situation as Ethan "harassing" HasanAbi over the past year. It's also worth noting that Ethan had released a one-hour and 45-minute-long "Content Nuke" video targeting Hasan.

Ad

What did Ethan Klein say about iDubbbz's Content Cop video?

Ethan Klein, who was live on his H3 Podcast when iDubbbz released the video, gave a live reaction to it. His initial response was one of disbelief, as he hadn't expected the video would have to do with him:

"Literally f**king, unreal. And it's just so pathetic too, talk about a bandwagon. Like bro, this is the edgy cool content you're trying to make a play to f**king warm up to?"

Ad

As Ethan Klein's and HasanAbi’s fan bases are often considered controversial, the recent Content Cop video has elicited mixed reactions from the wider community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More