"Shows how hard he fell off": Netizens divided as iDubbbz collaborates with HasanAbi, Denims, Frogan, and more for his video on Ethan Klein

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has become the talk of the town after he released his Content Cop video on H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. For those unaware, Content Cop is iDubbbz's iconic video series, in which he reviews and critiques prominent internet personalities' content and behavior.

On April 16, 2025, iDubbbz uploaded a one-hour-six-minute video about Ethan Klein. In the description, the 34-year-old disclosed that he worked on it with Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," who has a long-standing feud with Klein.

In addition to the Turkish-American personality, iDubbbz stated that Denims, SeanDaBlack, Morgan "Frogan," Kirk Honda, Noah Samsen, and Matt Lieb assisted him with the video.

His disclosure of collaborating with HasanAbi and his associates has garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms such as X and Reddit.

"That fact that iDubbbz is thanking Hasan and Frogan really shows how hard he fell off!" X user @wuspoppin125 commented.

On the other hand, one community member described the YouTuber as being "based."

X user @charlioface remarked that iDubbbz "assembled the cancel council."

"bro assembled the "cancel council" faster than marvel does sequels 💀" @charlioface remarked.

Several more netizens chimed in with their opinions.

"Yea you do bc i dont see a problem," X user @viscount96 commented.

"So Hasan paid idubbbz to do a hit piece on a guy given him s**t? God I hate everyone in streaming," @MrRockstarsRock posted.

"I think he makes good points in his video, but him associating so closely with Hasan and his goons makes it hard to take seriously," @UndeadSlayer20 stated.

What has Ethan Klein said in response to iDubbbz's collaborating with Denims, Frogan, and more for his "Content Cop" video on him?

During the 136th episode of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein reacted to iDubbbz's Content Cop video about him. At the 30-minute mark, Klein expressed "shock and disbelief" at the YouTuber "allying" with Denims, Frogan, Noah Samsen, and Matt Lieb:

"How is it that he is going to ally with someone like Denims and Frogan? And Noah Samsen? Noah Samsen, who says... and Matt Lieb. How?! I am genuinely in shock. I cannot believe what a f**king cowardly bandwagony sh**ty f**king move this is. I am just in disbelief. I'm going to watch it live. Yeah, I mean, I don't care."

Timestamp - 00:30:11

As of this writing, iDubbbz has not responded to Ethan Klein's criticisms about the Content Cop video.

