"Going to get people mad": Asmongold reacts to iDubbbz collaborating with "left-wing political people" for Ethan Klein's Content Cop

Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to iDubbbz's April 16, 2025, Content Cop about Ethan Klein and noted how the video credits "left-wing political people on Twitter" in the YouTube description. The Twitch streamer claimed that the list of collaborators, which includes HasanAbi, Denims, Frogan, Noah Samsen, and more, would make people mad.
For those out of the loop, iDubbbz had teased a new video in his Content Cop series earlier this month and released the video on April 16. Ethan Klein was in disbelief that the video was about him, and has lambasted the YouTuber for allying himself with the said collaborators. For context, Ethan Klein has been feuding with most of the people on the list.
After Asmongold read the list of streamers and content creators who had been credited for the Content Cop, he said:
"Thanks to the creators who helped put this together. Oh yeah, this is going to get people mad at him because these are all the left-wing political people on Twitter. That's going to get people really, really pi**ed off."
Later on, Asmongold expressed doubt about the content of iDubbbz's video about Ethan Klein. The streamer read a post while browsing X and said:
"'Didn't like Ethan Klein for legitimate reasons. Cannot imagine Content Cop being anything but a regurgitation of YouTube drama in the past year.' See, that's the thing, I wonder what it would even be about."
Full list of collaborators credited by iDubbbz for the Ethan Klein Content Cop
For those out of the loop, Ethan Klein has been feuding with several political content creators and Twitch streamers over the past year over their political differences, which mainly stem from their different opinions about the war in Israel-Palestine.
Ethan on his H3 Podcast has talked about this multiple times, criticizing streamers such as HasanAbi, Denims, and Frogan. All of whom are credited in iDubbbz's Content Cop YouTube video. Here is a full list of creators from the video description:
- HasanAbi
- Denims
- SeanDaBlack
- Frogan
- Kirk Honda (Psychology in Seattle)
- Noah Samsen
- Matt Lieb
As mentioned, Ethan Klein has beef with almost everyone on the list. He released a viral Content Nuke about HasanAbi earlier this year with various serious allegations against the political Twitch streamer. Ethan has also accused Frogan of being antisemitic, speaking out against a panel she hosted with other Arab content creators at TwitchCon last year.
Ethan Klein has publicly talked about suing Denims for her remarks about his children after the Child Protective Services were called to his house earlier this year. As for Noah Samsen, Ethan and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" sent a letter demanding a retraction after Samsen released a video about YouTubers who supposedly support genocide and include the two in it.