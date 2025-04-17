"I am genuinely in disbelief": Ethan Klein reacts to iDubbbz's Content Cop and calls it "pathetic" and "mean-spirited"

Ethan Klein has responded after finding out YouTuber iDubbbz's much-awaited Content Cop is about his H3 Podcast. On the April 16, 2025, episode of the podcast, Ethan reacted to the news and called iDubbbz for collaborating with people such as HasanAbi, Denims, and Frogan for the video, calling it "pathetic."

Ad

For context, the H3 Podcast host and his wife, Hila Klein, have been feuding with Twitch streamers like HasanAbi online over the conflict in the Middle East. Ethan even released a "Content Nuke" about Hasan earlier this year, which the political streamer has refused to react to live.

Regardless, it seems iDubbbz has taken a side, and his April 16 Content Cop - H3 video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Content Cop is a series of commentary videos on the YouTuber's channel, calling out other content creators and criticizing them. iDubbbz has not released one in years.

Ad

Trending

Ethan Klein's initial reaction after looking at the YouTube description of the video was to claim that people were bandwagoning against him and said:

"Literally f**king, unreal. And it's just so pathetic too, talk about a bandwagon. Like bro, this is the edgy cool content you're trying to make a play to f**king warm up to?"

Ethan Klein went on to call the video mean-spirited and said that his employee Lena Ayad is having a panic attack. For those out of the loop, Lena is slated to be part of iDubbbz's Creator Clash 3 boxing lineup later this year. Ethan Klein said he couldn't genuinely believe the Content Cop was about him and said:

Ad

"By the way, iDubbbz, Lena is having a f**king panic attack because, why would you do this and not tell her? Why would you invite someone on the show and do this? It's just f**king mean-spirited. I am genuinely in disbelief. And by the way, I know all of the criticism that all of these people level against me, and there is no shot that this video holds any f**king water."

Ad

Ethan Klein is shocked that iDubbbz would "ally" himself with Denims, Frogan, and Noah Samsen for his Content Cop

Ad

Timestamp 27:55

After his initial comments, Ethan Klein muted himself and later said that he did it because he had said the C-word. After unmuting, the podcast host went off at iDubbbz, claiming that he had come to his defense in the past and could not believe he would release a content cop about him:

"I can't believe how f**king insane this is, holy sh*t bro. People who watch this show know how much I've stood up for him during that whole time when the entire internet was accusing Anisa of being some succubus. And the amount that we went to bat for him, stuck our necks out for him, promoted both of his f**king boxing events with our whole chest."

Ad

Ethan Klein further noted that he was in "genuine shock" that iDubbbz would "ally" himself with people such as Frogan, Denims, and Noah Samsen:

"How is it that he is going to ally with someone like Denims and Frogan? And Noah Samsen? Noah Samsen, and Matt Lieb. I am genuinely in shock. I cannot believe what a cowardly bandwagon-y sh*tty move this is. I am just in disbelief."

Ad

For context, Ethan Klein and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" recently took legal action against Noah Samsen for his video about YouTubers supporting genocide.

In related news, HasanAbi has urged his followers to watch iDubbbz's recent Content Cop in a post on X and even reacted to the video live on his Twitch stream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More