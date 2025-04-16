HasanAbi urges followers to watch IDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan Klein amid their online feud

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently urged his followers to watch the latest Content Cop video released by Ian "IDubbbz." This iteration, focused on H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, marks the first addition to the series in years.

To those unaware, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have been beefing online lately, especially after the release of a Content Nuke video about the Turkish-American streamer on February 1, 2025.

Taking to his X account to announce the release of the video and encourage his fans to watch it, HasanAbi wrote:

"watching the new @Idubbbz content cop now! its about ethan klein http://twitch.tv/hasanabi"

Exploring the feud between HasanAbi and Ethan Klein so far

The long-time feud between HasanAbi and Ethan Klein motivated HasanAbi's X post, encouraging audiences to watch IDubbbz's Content Cop video. While the two formerly shared a platform in the form of the Leftovers podcast, they had decided to put the collaboration on an indefinite hiatus owing to their differences in opinion over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The differences between the two grew further as HasanAbi and Ethan Klein publicly expressed support for different sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Klein called out HasanAbi for his political stances and eventually uploaded a Content Nuke video dedicated to him on February 1, 2025, where he made a number of allegations against the streamer.

The two have since been going back and forth on their respective broadcasts, videos, and social media accounts. One recent instance saw HasanAbi state that he supposedly has the grounds to sue Destiny and Ethan Klein for defamation.

Ethan Klein even recently claimed that his feud with HasanAbi may have been a catalyst in one of his dissidents calling the child protection services against him and his wife for supposed mistreatment of his kids.

